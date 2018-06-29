NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

The Golf R, Golf GTD, and Octavia RS Have Lost Thier Manual Gearboxes

The Golf R and Golf GTD have both lost their manual gearbox options in Germany. This change most likely happened in the past month and affects both the regular hatchback model and the Variant long-roofed version. 2 photos



Because of new regulations, Volkswagen has to re-test every car it wants to continue selling and make sure it complies. That's a monumental task, considering most of their cars have about a dozen powertrain configurations. What's more, the weight of options or the size of the tires used now has to be taken into consideration.



So if a model is a bit of a headache, with you expect from a diesel hot hatch or something that has over 300 horsepower, it's best to cut the losses. As far as we know, the ratio between manual and DSG is about 50/50 on the GTI, so it keeps its 6-speed stick for now, though the model has lost its 230 horsepower base engine.



However, most Golf R buyers go for the DSG because it's faster and more comfortable, as we saw in a



What's interesting is that while VW is known for the 6-speed DSG, the GTD, GTI 245 and R all have the new 7-speed version, which theoretically is better for fuel consumption.



Since the hot Golf is so closely related to the Octavia RS, we also checked Skoda's website and it turns out the Czechs have made similar changes. You can only get the regular model with a 184 HP 2-liter diesel matched to a DSG, though you can also add 4x4. The more expensive Octavia RS 245 is available with a manual, just like the GTI Performance Pack of similar power output.



