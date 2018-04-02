The Ford Mach 40 Is Half Mashup, Half Automotive Identity Crisis

What do you get when you combine the underpinnings of the first-generation Ford GT with an example of the Mustang Mach 1? The name is Mach 40, and as you can tell, it’s an outlandish supercar with a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 bang in the middle.
At 109 centimeters (43 inches) high, the Mach 40 is that little bit taller than the GT 40 from the 1960s. On the other hand, the one-off is lower than the 2005 GT and 2017 GT, making it a sight you won’t miss on the public road or the racetrack.
Owned by a retired engineer going by the name of Terry Lipscomb and designed by Mike Miernik, the Mach 40 was manufactured by hand by two small shops. With the help of Eckert’s Rod & Custom and Hardison Metal Shaping, that is, with the build taking three years from blueprint to the beauty in the photo gallery.
The Ford GT-sourced Modular V8 is complemented by a 4.0-liter Whipple supercharger, with the drivetrain dyno’d at 660 horsepower and 580 pound-feet of torque at the rear wheels. But the owner wanted more than that, adding flex-fuel capability. With E85 in the fuel tank, the engine is crank-rated at 850 horsepower.
Then there’s the attention to detail that went into this car, something that anyone will get once they glance at the bespoke wheels and steering wheel. While it may be a freak of automotive nature as we know it, the Mach 40 isn’t new as a concept.
Back in 1962, Dick Troutman and Tom Barnes developed the Mustang 1 Concept, an experimental racing car boasting the 1.5-liter V4 from the Taunus 12M in the middle. Then Ford tried its hands at creating a mid-engine Mustang prototype in 1969, known as the LID Mustang and powered by the Boss 429 big-block V8.
As things stand now, the Mustang won’t go mid-engine too soon, but it will embrace hybrid technology. The Mustang Hybrid is confirmed to debut in 2020, sporting an “EcoBoost-type engine” and at least one electric motor. The GT, on the other hand, is your only option for a midship design from the Ford Motor Company.
