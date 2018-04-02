2019 Ford Focus IV Teased on Video Ahead of April 10th Reveal in Germany

According to Ford, “the countdown has started” for the Focus IV. Confirmed to make its world debut on Tuesday, 10th of April, the fourth-generation model is the star of an 18-second teaser that shows the hatchback with all the bells and whistles.
First thing’s first, we’re presented with the design of the front grille, two-tone alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, and optional all-LED headlights. Speaking of the lighting system, the LED daytime running lights have that Thor’s Hammer feeling to them. But to the defense of Ford, the DRLs resemble the letter L, not T as it is the case with the modern crop of Volvo models.
Next up, the focus (pun intended) is put on the rear-end design of the compact hatchback. Here you’ll find Focus lettering in capital letters located under the Ford logo, rearview camera, and a plate that appears to feature the font for license plates used in the UK.
After the grand reveal, the Ford Motor Company will kick off production of the all-new Focus at the Saarlouis Body and Assembly Plant in Germany in June 2018. The five-door hatchback and family-oriented station wagon will be manufactured in Europe, with the U.S.-spec sedan to shift production to the Changan plant in China.
The Focus RS, on the other hand, is expected to arrive in 2020. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is rumored to soldier on, but for a change, it’s supposed to be paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that will push output into 400 PS (395 bhp) territory.
In the first instance, Ford will offer the Euro-spec Focus with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost turbo three-cylinder and 1.5-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel. Engine options will further include the 1.5-liter EcoBoost and 2.0-liter EcoBlue. As for transmissions, insider information reveals that the stick shift will be joined by an eight-speed automatic.
The Focus Estate will hit the assembly line in September 2018 according to our information, alongside the luxed-up Vignale trim level. Wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, head-up display, FordPass Connect remote features, and a hands-free tailgate are in the offing, plus B&O Play audio and a panoramic roof.
Pricing is still a mystery at this point, though don’t expect the newcomer to cost a lot more than the current generation. In Germany, the 2018 model year starts at €18,900 for the hatchback and €19,700 for the Turnier (station wagon), both specified in Trend with the 1.6-liter Ti-VCT with the five-speed manual gearbox.
