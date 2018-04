2019 Ford Focus IV Teased on Video Ahead of April 10th Reveal in Germany

First thing’s first, we’re presented with the design of the front grille, two-tone alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin tires, and optional all-LED headlights . Speaking of the lighting system, the LED daytime running lights have that Thor’s Hammer feeling to them. But to the defense of Ford, the DRLs resemble the letter L, not T as it is the case with the modern crop of Volvo models.Next up, the focus (pun intended) is put on the rear-end design of the compact hatchback. Here you’ll find Focus lettering in capital letters located under the Ford logo, rearview camera, and a plate that appears to feature the font for license plates used in the UK After the grand reveal, the Ford Motor Company will kick off production of the all-new Focus at the Saarlouis Body and Assembly Plant in Germany in June 2018. The five-door hatchback and family-oriented station wagon will be manufactured in Europe, with the U.S.-spec sedan to shift production to the Changan plant in China The Focus RS , on the other hand, is expected to arrive in 2020. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is rumored to soldier on, but for a change, it’s supposed to be paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that will push output into 400 PS (395 bhp) territory.In the first instance, Ford will offer the Euro-spec Focus with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost turbo three-cylinder and 1.5-liter EcoBlue turbo diesel. Engine options will further include the 1.5-liter EcoBoost and 2.0-liter EcoBlue. As for transmissions, insider information reveals that the stick shift will be joined by an eight-speed automatic.The Focus Estate will hit the assembly line in September 2018 according to our information, alongside the luxed-up Vignale trim level. Wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, head-up display, FordPass Connect remote features, and a hands-free tailgate are in the offing, plus B&O Play audio and a panoramic roof.Pricing is still a mystery at this point, though don’t expect the newcomer to cost a lot more than the current generation. In Germany , the 2018 model year starts at €18,900 for the hatchback and €19,700 for the Turnier (station wagon), both specified in Trend with the 1.6-liter Ti-VCT with the five-speed manual gearbox.