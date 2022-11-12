The FMC 2900R Motorhome Is the Closest Thing to a Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle

The history of FMC Motorhomes is quite interesting, not least because the company that built them had a lot of business lines, from agricultural to chemicals and heavy weaponry. FMC stands for Food Machinery and Chemical Corporation, although the company only added the “Chemical” part in 1948. Nevertheless, its ambitions were far beyond insecticide pumps and food-processing equipment.
FMC won its first military contract in 1941 for an amphibious tracked landing vehicle. It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Today, FMC is better known for building the M113 Armored Personal Carrier (APC) and the M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle than for other activities. Nevertheless, in 1972, when the military contracts appeared to dry out, FMC transferred personnel from ordnance to designing and building recreational vehicles.
It was a short-lived business because the oil crisis and high prices forced FMC to end production after just four years. Nevertheless, the FMC motorhomes were well-made and highly appreciated, despite their high prices ranging from $27,000 to $54,000. This was about the same price as an average home at that time. Celebrities flocked to buy an FMC Motorhome. As it turns out, racecar drivers Mario Andretti and Parnelli Jones owned FMCs, as did entertainers Clint Eastwood, Carol Burnett, Pat Boone, and James Brolin.
FMC’s motorhome venture. During the short production time, around 1,000 motorhomes were built. Although it’s impossible to know for sure, there are still about 700 units out there, according to enthusiasts’ estimates. At least one of them, this 1975 example selling on Bring a Trailer, is in exceptionally good condition.
If not for the torn spare wheel cover, you wouldn’t guess this motor coach has almost half a century of road adventures. As its name clearly states, it is a 29-foot (8.8-meter) motorhome, like all built by FMC. To be sure, FMC initially toyed with the idea of offering smaller versions, but it eventually settled for this size.
The motor coach is powered by a 440-ci (7.2-liter) V8 engine of Chrysler origin, mated to an automatic three-speed transmission. The big block engine was Chrysler’s biggest-displacement engine at the time and was good for 225 horsepower when it was new. It’s a reputable engine that’s said to last forever if taken care of properly.
smaller GMC Motorhome, the most famous motorhome at the time, the FMC model features a driver’s door. It also has drum brakes all around and rides on independent front suspension along with a dually rear axle. The front cabin features a driver captain’s chair and a passenger bench. A system panel in the center stack houses controls for the holding tanks, house battery, and freshwater pump.
The floorplan in the living quarters is not that different from today’s motorhomes of this size. At the rear, there’s a bedroom featuring two beds that convert to a queen-size bed. The dinette in front can also be converted into a double bed. The bathroom is equipped with a sink, a toilet, and a shower. The kitchenette features a dual-power Dometic refrigerator/freezer, an oven, a four-burner gas cooktop, and a double-basin stainless steel sink.
The FMC 2900R Motorhome comes with two roof-mounted air conditioning units, as well as a furnace. A 60-gallon (227-liter) freshwater tank and a 65-gallon (246-liter) waste holding tank are also present. The electrical system features 110-volt/12-volt lights and plugs, a 40-amp converter, a 180-amp auxiliary battery, and a 6,500-watt auxiliary power unit. If this sounds too good to be true, head to Bring a Trailer and place your bid. There are only four bids so far, with the highest at $2,332.
