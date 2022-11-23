The First Fully Electric Lamborghini Will Arrive in 2028

After the Huracan, Aventador, and Urus, Lamborghini's fourth model series has been given the green light. It will be a pure electric 2+2 seater coupe and will be launched in 2028.
Lamborghini has long intended to expand its model portfolio. But this wasn't profitable as long as sales didn't reach a minimum of 8,000 units. In 2021, the Sant'Agata Bolognese manufacturer sold 8,405 units, and this year it has already sold 7,430 units in the first nine months of 2022, 8% more than in the same period of last year.
That's why Lamborghini got the green light for the fourth model series it has been thinking about since 2019, when former CEO Stefano Domenicali was at the helm of the company.
This 2+2 seater GT doesn't have a name yet but it is known for sure that it will be the first pure electric Lamborghini and that it will be based on the VW Group's unique new SSP (Scalable Systems Platform) architecture. This is currently under development and from 2026, it will merge VW's MEB and Audi's Porsche's PPE platforms into a single architecture. The first model on the new SPP platform will be VW's Trinity project.
A sportier version of this platform will be used by Porsche, Rimac, and Lamborghini. Lamborghini's coupe should offer a range of over 600 km (373 miles) and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in around 3 seconds.
The concept of a Lamborghini GT is not new. The first 2+2 seater GT was the 400 GT, produced in 250 examples between 1966 and 1968. That one was followed by the Islero (1968-69), the Jarama (1970-76), and the Urraco (1973-79). With the exception of the Urraco, all the others had a 3.9-liter V12 engine.
There was also the Espada, produced between 1968-1978 and powered by the same 3.9-liter V12. The Espada and Islero replaced the 400 GT 2+2, with the Espada being the more extravagant model.
Closer to our times, Lamborghini introduced the four-door, four-seat Estoque sedan in 2008. It was 5.15 meters (18 feet) long and came with the Gallardo's 5.2-liter V10 engine. But in 2010, Lamborghini's former and current CEO, Stephan Winkelmann announced that the Estoque would not enter series production.
