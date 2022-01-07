The First ACJ TwoTwenty Extra-Large Business Jet Is Getting a Custom Luxury VIP Cabin

There’s nothing like a fresh business jet to kick off the new year, especially one that’s being customized by a luxury brand to match your exact specifications. After the first Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty was sold at the Air Show Dubai 2021, the aircraft is now ready for cabin completion in Indianapolis.
One of the proudest moments of 2021 for Airbus was the launch of its new business jet, the luxurious ACJ TwoTwenty. An extra-large model, with 785 square feet (73 square meters) of floor space and six VIP living areas for up to 19 passengers, this jet is a game-changer in its category, when it comes to spaciousness and comfort. Of course, its performance is up to par. Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, it boasts an impressive range of 5,650 nautical miles (6,500 miles/10,500 km).
FIVE, a Dubai-based Group with real estate, hospitality, and several other branches, officially became the first customer of the new ACJ TwoTwenty, who also got to select its preferred VIP cabin from the multiple options available. Comlux, a luxury Switzerland-based company that takes care of everything related to business and private jets, from acquisitions to interiors and upgrades, is now in charge of completing the cabin layout for the Group’s jet.
The aircraft recently arrived at the Comlux facility in Indianapolis, where it will get its beautiful VIP cabin. Comlux engineers have developed a virtual reality tool specifically for this, enabling customers to immerse in a 3D experience of their future jet cabin, just like they would with a luxury car. But the complex 3D technology is not just about good looks, also demonstrating equipment functionality and future performance.
Comlux hasn’t shared what the future cabin will look like, but we do know that the ACJ TwoTwenty offers the option of a large cinema with the biggest screen available on a biz-jet, plus the highest bandwidth satellite connectivity, and a VIP bedroom with a king-size bed, a second home cinema screen, and an en-suite bathroom.
The first ACJ TwoTwenty with a luxury cabin is set to begin operating by the start of 2023.
FIVE, a Dubai-based Group with real estate, hospitality, and several other branches, officially became the first customer of the new ACJ TwoTwenty, who also got to select its preferred VIP cabin from the multiple options available. Comlux, a luxury Switzerland-based company that takes care of everything related to business and private jets, from acquisitions to interiors and upgrades, is now in charge of completing the cabin layout for the Group’s jet.
The aircraft recently arrived at the Comlux facility in Indianapolis, where it will get its beautiful VIP cabin. Comlux engineers have developed a virtual reality tool specifically for this, enabling customers to immerse in a 3D experience of their future jet cabin, just like they would with a luxury car. But the complex 3D technology is not just about good looks, also demonstrating equipment functionality and future performance.
Comlux hasn’t shared what the future cabin will look like, but we do know that the ACJ TwoTwenty offers the option of a large cinema with the biggest screen available on a biz-jet, plus the highest bandwidth satellite connectivity, and a VIP bedroom with a king-size bed, a second home cinema screen, and an en-suite bathroom.
The first ACJ TwoTwenty with a luxury cabin is set to begin operating by the start of 2023.