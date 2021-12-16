Tom Cruise Uses His Private Jet to Fly 300 Christmas Cakes Over the Atlantic

When he’s not flying planes (or hanging off them, jumping out of them, or doling out a well-deserved butt-whooping on them), Tom Cruise uses them to fly Christmas cakes over the Atlantic. That sounds like the beginning of a rather lame joke, but it’s what happened, allegedly.
For the most part of the past couple of years, Tom Cruise has been stationed in the UK, where he’s filming two of the upcoming Mission: Impossible movies back to back. However, even one of the hardest working men in showbiz, as he is, has to take a break ahead of the festive season, so Cruise decided to use his money and connections to spread the joy.
According to The Sun, the actor uses his own private jet for a very special round of deliveries: Christmas cakes from his favorite shop, Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. The cake is the White Chocolate Bundt Cake, which retails for $50 a pop, and Cruise ordered 300 of them. He then had his private jet loaded up and on its way to London, where a team of helpers (Cruise’s, not Santa’s), delivered the cakes to the crew that worked with him on Mission: Impossible 7.
“It is extravagant, but Tom is an incredibly generous person and he wanted to do something special for everyone who has worked on the movie with him,” the usual unnamed but admittedly reliable source tells the British tab.
No word on whether other people also traveled on the jet besides those who accompanied the cake transport. Then again, millionaires are not especially stressed about their own carbon footprints and how they might reduce them to save the planet.
Apparently, Cruise is famous for handing out this particular gift at this time of the year, having previously ordered it for Henry Cavill, Barbara Walters, Jimmy Fallon, Angela Bassett, and James Corden. No word if Oprah ever got one, but at least she got the couch-jumping interview.
