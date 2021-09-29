The Curse of Mission: Impossible 7: Truck Smashes MI7 Stunt Train into Bridge

One might say that it was actually a mission impossible to complete the seventh installment of the "Mission: Impossible" movie franchise. After several issues encountered while filming, a truck now smashed the MI7 stunt train that it was carrying into a motorway bridge.
The last year and a half has been challenging for everyone all around the globe during the health crisis. Hollywood and movie enthusiasts suffered just as much, as there have been delays in rehearsing, filming, and releasing most films.
Tom Cruise was supposed to have two blockbusters premiering this year, with the sequel to "Top Gun" making its way back to cinemas more than thirty years after its premiere in 1986, and another installment of the popular action-spy franchise "Mission: Impossible".
But both have been postponed for 2022, and the seventh installment of "Mission: Impossible"' shooting has encountered numerous setbacks, including on-set scandals, theft, injuries, fires, and the health crisis itself. This time, however, Cruise himself was left unharmed, unlike the prior movie, "Mission: Impossible – Fallout", where he injured his ankle while jumping from one building to another.
While the 59-year old actor finished his part of filming, it seems there are more scenes to be added. A stunt train that had to be used in the movie has been involved in an accident. The driver of the truck carrying the train must have misevaluated the height of the bridge at the Horn Bridge roundabout in Chesterfield and slammed the train into the concrete structure. Luckily, there were no victims following the crash and the train itself wasn’t the one causing the accident, per se.
After this new mishap, a question arises: is this movie cursed?
"MI7" should premiere on September 30, 2022, but the team will soon have to start filming for its eighth installment, initially scheduled to be shot back-to-back with the seventh and eventually postponed. And we can't help wondering, what else could go wrong?
