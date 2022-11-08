The Decade-Old Light Holic Is Still One of the Most Sophisticated Bespoke Superyachts

This superyacht’s building process started during a previous time of crisis in history. It was in late 2008, when shipyards were very careful about taking on major projects. It was also a complex project, because the original owner wanted an ultra-luxurious contemporary interior, which is a difficult task onboard a yacht. Luckily, the superyacht was eventually completed, and continues to be a design masterpiece to this day.
The 196-foot (60 meters) luxury yacht initially known as Darlings Danama made its debut in 2012, part of CRN’s 60M series. According to Yachts International, the shipyard’s in-house engineers were some of the pioneers in integrating terraces and balconies onto various models.
As a result, Light Holic also boasts a master suite with a spectacular private balcony. Plus, its supersized platform creates a beach area of almost 750 square feet (69 square meters), for an unprecedented connection to the ocean for those onboard.
The pleasure craft’s true sophistication is revealed inside. The Paris-based architects Alexandre and Cristina Negoescu created a contemporary style that is rare for superyachts, because most of its features (light colors, reflective materials) easily show any potential imperfection.
A mix of custom pieces and luxury items were used for furnishing the yacht. Picture Murano glass decorations, cabinet doors covered with stingray skin, stainless steel columns, and an abundance of quirky art pieces.
The Light Holic is just as sophisticated in terms of performance. It was equipped for ultra-silent cruising and increased stability during extensive voyages. It even features a custom-designed security system with day-and-night controls and other options. Powered by Caterpillar engines (according to Captain Ian Carter, Caterpillar is “the only way to go” for extensive range), Light Holic can reach remote areas comfortably, at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
The lucky ones who can spend $320,000 for one week onboard this masterpiece (available for charter through Y.CO) also get to enjoy a remarkable selection of water toys, including two high-end Castoldi tenders.
