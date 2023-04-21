The Crew 2 Is Taking Us Back to the 1970s With Some Legendary Racing Rides

The Crew 2 is back this week with another update. This time around, we're traveling back in time to the 1970s. With a theme like this, you'd think it would be all about muscle cars, but sadly, it is not. In all fairness, there are a couple of classics to satisfy your V8 needs, and the rest of the goodies are nothing to scoff at either.
This week's Live Summit event is called "70's Racing Glory," and it runs until April 25. If you go for the Bronze challenge, you will get 200k in-game followers to your profile.
The Silver tier will catch you the Visual Parts Set – Pontiac Firebird (1977 – Street Race). If you aim for Gold, you'll win a Striped Squadx Tire set, and if you win the Platinum trophy, there will be a 1977 Porsche 935 2.0 coupe "Baby" Old-Timer Edition (Touring Car) waiting for you at the finish line.
This legend is one of the most iconic racing vehicles from its era. It was officially put out of commission after 1984, but scored over 150 victories during its lifetime. Some of its more memorable feats involve winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans and six other triumphs in the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.
Moving on to the 70's Glory Racing Bundle, we have three more classics waiting for us. The first item on the list is the remarkable 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Competizione, followed by the 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR Turbo (Touring Car). Lastly, there's another American special, the 1977 Pontiac Firebird.
While we're at it, there's one more Pontiac featured this week, the '69 GTO, aka "The Judge." It's part of the Blue Judge Bundle under the Vehicle & Vanity section. It also comes with extra cosmetic items, like the Chase Nitro, Deep Blue Sideblade Underglow, and Blue Smoke.
In its heyday, the '69 GTO was considered quite the engineering marvel and featured a 6.6-liter V8 that produced 350 hp (355 ps) with 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque.
Next on our list is the Orange Dash Bundle featuring the 2020 KTM X-Bow GT2 (Touring Car) and the Orange Chemical Nitro, Street Art Tire, and Orange Smoke cosmetic items.
In real life, the X-Bow GT2 has a 2.5-liter engine capable of delivering up to 592 hp (600 ps) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, which should make it quite fun to play with in The Crew 2.
Finally, the last bundle for this week is the Elite Bundle #13, featuring the 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR, the 1970 Porsche 917k (Touring Car), and the Maserati MC20 (Hypercar).
Remember, whether you want to grab any of these items or not, it all gets refreshed on April 25 and replaced with other bundles and prizes.