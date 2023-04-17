Riders Republic Is Better Than Ever, and Now It's on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are in for a real treat this April. You have everything you could wish for, from an awesome outdoor sports game like Riders Republic and an action-adventure game like Kena Bridge of Spirits to hardcore shooters like Doom Eternal. While Riders Republic is our main focus of the day, PS Plus isn't the only subscription service this game is available on.
To make a long story short, Wolfenstein II and Doom Eternal are among the best first-person shooters I have ever played, while Kena is a hit or miss, depending on your expectations. I found Kena to be a repetitive mediocre, but not bad, experience with little to offer for hardcore players, better suited for kids aged 10-15.
In Riders Republic's case, there's little to complain about because, love it or hate it, it's a one-of-a-kind experience. Sure, you could buy an entire cart of games, each with its sport, and put together an inconsistent Frankenstein's monster of a sports game, but overall, no one does it better than Riders Republic.
It has more activities than I can count, including Mountain Biking, Bike Freestyle/Racing, Snowboarding Racing/Freestyle, Ski Freestyle/ Racing, Wingsuit, and Rocket Wingsuit flying. To top it all off, they recently introduced a new way of getting around, the Hoverboard. Yes, just like the ones from "Back to the Future," only with a more modern neon look. I'm not going to lie, a special Marty McFly edition would indeed be amazing.
There's no other title out there that encompasses all of these activities with the same kind of consistency across the board. I'm talking graphics, physics, gameplay mechanics, online competition, and everything else you can think of. Don't get me wrong; I'm not saying it's perfect or anything close to that, but for better or worse, it is the best of all worlds.
Starting April 18, every game I mentioned earlier and many more are coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium. Important to note that the $10-a-month Essential tier won't feature any of these. You have to fork out either $15 or $18 for the higher tiers, respectively.
Now, for people that don't have a PlayStation console and are more PC or Xbox inclined, there is another way to play Riders Republic and not pay for the entire game. It's another subscription service called Ubisoft+.
It's 15-18 bucks a month, and you'll be privy to unlimited access to Ubi's roster while also getting regular discounts in case you ever want to buy the full games or DLC (downloadable content).
Aside from featuring The Crew 2, Ubisoft+ should include The Crew Motorfest when it comes out. The company is hosting a live event on June 12 where they will outline their plans for the future, including Assassin's Creed Mirage and Infinite, along with some MIA titles like Beyond Good and Evil 2, Skull & Bones, and the controversial Prince of Persia remake.
In Riders Republic's case, there's little to complain about because, love it or hate it, it's a one-of-a-kind experience. Sure, you could buy an entire cart of games, each with its sport, and put together an inconsistent Frankenstein's monster of a sports game, but overall, no one does it better than Riders Republic.
It has more activities than I can count, including Mountain Biking, Bike Freestyle/Racing, Snowboarding Racing/Freestyle, Ski Freestyle/ Racing, Wingsuit, and Rocket Wingsuit flying. To top it all off, they recently introduced a new way of getting around, the Hoverboard. Yes, just like the ones from "Back to the Future," only with a more modern neon look. I'm not going to lie, a special Marty McFly edition would indeed be amazing.
There's no other title out there that encompasses all of these activities with the same kind of consistency across the board. I'm talking graphics, physics, gameplay mechanics, online competition, and everything else you can think of. Don't get me wrong; I'm not saying it's perfect or anything close to that, but for better or worse, it is the best of all worlds.
Starting April 18, every game I mentioned earlier and many more are coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium. Important to note that the $10-a-month Essential tier won't feature any of these. You have to fork out either $15 or $18 for the higher tiers, respectively.
Now, for people that don't have a PlayStation console and are more PC or Xbox inclined, there is another way to play Riders Republic and not pay for the entire game. It's another subscription service called Ubisoft+.
It's 15-18 bucks a month, and you'll be privy to unlimited access to Ubi's roster while also getting regular discounts in case you ever want to buy the full games or DLC (downloadable content).
Aside from featuring The Crew 2, Ubisoft+ should include The Crew Motorfest when it comes out. The company is hosting a live event on June 12 where they will outline their plans for the future, including Assassin's Creed Mirage and Infinite, along with some MIA titles like Beyond Good and Evil 2, Skull & Bones, and the controversial Prince of Persia remake.
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for April includes:— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 12, 2023
? Kena: Bridge of Spirits
? Doom Eternal
? Riders Republic
? Slay the Spire
… and many more. The full lineup: https://t.co/EJ2vbcAezB pic.twitter.com/3iOgNi9Mgt