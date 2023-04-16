The Crew 2 Finally Has an Update With Superbikes for a Change

Fans of sports cars and motorbikes alike, rejoice! The latest update from The Crew 2 brings forth an entire fleet of vehicles, which is quite a refreshing change. Almost every time, the updates contain cars only, so when a drop like this happens, you better get on it fast until it all goes away. In our case, everything changes on April 19, so you have just a few more days to take advantage.
This week's Live Summit events are called Wheels Clash, and if you participate and win the Bronze trophy, you get the usual amount of in-game followers, meaning 150,000.
The daredevils that take pride in their driving skills and aim for Silver will be rewarded with 52.5k Spare Parts to spend as they see fit. If you're going for Gold, a 2011 BMW Z4 sDrive 35is is waiting for you at the finish line. As for the Platinum award, it comes with a Legendary TC Full Set (Nitro, Resourceful & Drag Bump).
BMW made the Z4 E89 roadster from 2009 to 2013 with an entire slew of engine options with power outputs ranging from 154 hp (156 ps) to 335 hp (340 ps). The latter belongs to the RWD sDrive 35is model, which came with a 3.0-liter inline-six engine capable of delivering 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It also had a top speed of 155.3 mph (250 kph) and went from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, which is not too shabby.
Next up, we have the Wheels Clash Bundle containing the 2015 BMW Motorrad S 1000 RR (Moto GP), 2016 Yamaha YZR-M1 (Moto GP), and 2016 Suzuki GSX-RR (Moto GP). It's a "take your pick" sort of situation here, but the option to try all of them out isn't off the table either.
The BMW would be the slowest one, producing "only" 196 hp (199 ps), the Suzuki comes in second with 227 hp (230 ps), and the Yamaha can output 237 hp (240 ps), which places it on the top of the 2-wheeled food chain.
Over on the Vehicle & Vanity section, we have the Crystal Bundle, packing the Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe (2016). It also features a Blue Thunder Nitro, Cyan Underglow, and Neon Blue Tire cosmetic items made especially for this model.
This R8 generation was made between 2015-2018, and the top-of-the-range variant came with a 5.2-liter V10 FSI plus engine that could produce an astonishing 602 hp (610 ps) with 413 lb-ft (560 Nm). It could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
Next up, the Elite Bundle features a classic 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR, the 1970 Porsche 917K, and the 2021 Maserati MC20 (Hypercar).
The final pack of the day has two superb Italian hypercar models, the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast and the 2014 Ferrari 458 Speciale. You could say that any Ferrari from a video game is special, but the 4.5-liter 458 Speciale is more than worthy of its name, no matter where it's featured.
That's a wrap, folks, for this week, and remember, it all goes away in a couple of days. In the meantime, we still haven't heard one single peep about The Crew Motorfest, and it's becoming more and more likely that we won't hear anything new about it until Ubisoft's Forward event on June 12.
