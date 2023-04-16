The Crew 2 Finally Has an Update With Superbikes for a Change

Fans of sports cars and motorbikes alike, rejoice! The latest update from The Crew 2 brings forth an entire fleet of vehicles, which is quite a refreshing change. Almost every time, the updates contain cars only, so when a drop like this happens, you better get on it fast until it all goes away. In our case, everything changes on April 19, so you have just a few more days to take advantage.

7 photos Photo: Ubisoft