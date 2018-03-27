autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

The Cee’d is Kia’s 3 Millionth Car Assembled in Europe

27 Mar 2018, 12:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
It took South Korean manufacturer Kia only twelve years to reach an important production milestone at its assembly plant in Žilina, Slovakia.
115 photos
2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed2018 Kia Ceed
Kia established its European production hub back in 2006, assembling car models from the cee’d family, the Sportage and the Venga. GT versions of the cee’d, and pro_cee’d also come from the Slovakian plant.

The carmaker says that in the twelve years it has assembled cars in Europe the business grew so much that now, of all the models it sells in Europe, half are manufactured locally.

The most successful of its products is the cee’d. From the first year of operation, Kia manufactured 646,300 first-generation cee’d and an additional 647,700 from the second generation.

The 2018 version of the model, which has changed its name to ceed, has not entered production yet. When it does, it will be manufactured at the same assembly facility.

The new ceed will start selling in Europe at the end of the second quarter, with several gasoline and diesel engines. Performance-wise, the new engines bring only a tiny increase of 4 percent in power from the 1.4-liter T-Gdi, which will replace the previous versions’ 1.6-liter GDI.

Although the new version is just around the corner, somebody in Iceland thought it might be a good idea to order an outgoing model, with an outdated name. The 3 millionth cee’d is a five-door hatchback in GT-Line trim, powered by a 1.0-liter T-Gdi engine.

Aside for cars, the Slovakian facility also produces several gasoline and diesel engines, and it will be fitted to manufacture the new U3 1.6 diesel to be used in the new ceed.

Last week, Kia had another reason to celebrate, as the other of its iconic models, the Sportage. The model, introduced in 1993, sold 5 million units in 25 years, surpassing the B-segment Rio as the brand’s global best-selling model in 2016 and 2017.
Kia Cee'd Kia Ceed Kia Sportage milestone
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
KIA models:
KIA Optima SportswagonKIA Optima Sportswagon MediumKIA Optima SportswagonKIA Optima Sportswagon MediumKIA cee'dKIA cee'd CompactKIA CeedKIA Ceed CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactAll KIA models  
 
 