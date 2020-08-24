5 Check out the Entire Hyundai Santa Cruz Color Palette in New Render Roll

The Bugkart Wasowski Is the Tiny Kart Baby the Volkswagen Beetle Never Had

The back includes one of the original taillights and the Aldekas Studio logo, while a red frame underneath provides contrast with the rest of the kart. Contrast or no contrast, there’s no denying: this little thing is charming and very quaint. The Volkswagen Beetle , or the Bug, is an iconic car beloved by millions and always bound to bring back the nostalgia of the ‘40s. To many of these people, it would be near-sacrilegious to chop off a still-working Bug in order to make something else, but the designers from the Mexico-based Aldekas Studio have no issue with it. Probably because they’re only doing it in renders for the time being.Back to the question of what’s cuter than a Bug, the answer is the kart Bug. Or, as Aldekas Studio calls it, the Bugkart Wasowski. It’s a kart made from iconic parts from the Bug, like the fenders, the headlight and the mirrors, that bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor and ups the cuteness factor by a gazillion.For the time being, the Bugkart is still a concept and there’s no mention whether the studio has plans of ever bringing it into production. If and when they do, they will have to think of engine and transmission, to at least make this usable by adults. Because you just know it’s not going to be exactly cheap.The Bugkart is made from the fenders of the Bug, which have been welded together. Painted olive green, it comes with one of the original headlights and the side mirrors. The rider sits on top of the fenders that now serve as body, on a bicycle saddle, steering from a tall handlebar.The back includes one of the original taillights and the Aldekas Studio logo, while a red frame underneath provides contrast with the rest of the kart. Contrast or no contrast, there’s no denying: this little thing is charming and very quaint.