The Bel-Camino Is a Real Chevrolet Bel Air and El Camino Fusion with 500 Horsepower

So how much is such a custom car really worth? This is pretty hard to stay, especially since it’s a one-of-a-kind model, but the Internet will be the one to decide its price as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay. The top bid at the time of writing is $5,500. As you could easily figure out by simply reading its name, the Bel-Camino is a mix of two cars, namely a 1965 Chevrolet El Camino and a 1957 Bel Air . The custom model looks… intriguing, to say the least, as it’s a Bel Air from the front and an El Camino from the rear, so for some diehard Chevy fans, it could be the best thing that ever happened.Built with drag racing in mind but also ready for street driving too, the Bel-Camino comes with zero rust, and the photos pretty much speak for themselves.It comes in a pretty good shape, so it doesn’t need any fixes, as it’s ready to become your awkward daily driver if that’s what you’re interested in.However, I would personally think twice about that daily driver part after checking out what’s under the hood.Once again, this Bel Air – El Camino mix was built for drag racing, so the engine under the hood is now capable of developing more power than many drivers out there can handle in the first place.Under the hood, there’s now a 383 (6.2-liter) featuring all kinds of customizations and mechanical upgrades, and thanks to Dual Quad 750 carbs, it can now develop over 500 horsepower. Again, eBay seller countryclassicsltd says the car can also be driven on the street, so the Bel-Camino can easily become one of the fastest (if not the fastest) cars in your neighborhood.So how much is such a custom car really worth? This is pretty hard to stay, especially since it’s a one-of-a-kind model, but the Internet will be the one to decide its price as part of a no-reserve auction on eBay. The top bid at the time of writing is $5,500.

