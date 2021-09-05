5 1962 Chevy Bel Air With LS9 and Bubble Top Is About As Good As it (Custom) Gets

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Buried Alive in a Garage, Mysterious V8 Still Somewhere Around

Part of the second-generation Bel Air, the 1957 model introduced a series of truly important changes to this lineup, and without a doubt, the most notable was the debut of the new 283 (4.6-liter) so-called Super Turbo Fire V8 developing over 280 horsepower. 13 photos



The Bel Air that we have here was also born with a mysterious V8 under the hood, though right now, the engine is no longer in the car but somewhere around.



This is because the car looks like it’s been sitting in a garage hiding under boxes and various parts for a long time, with several parts already removed, possibly as the owner wanted to start a full restoration but never finished it. No specifics have been provided on the engine, and it’s not clear if it’s still working or not.



The buried alive Bel Air is said to come without any single spot of rust, and eBay seller



In theory, this is definitely good news for someone planning a full restoration, but even so, a thorough inspection in person is recommended, not only to figure out if there’s something missing but also to determine if all parts are still original.



A Bel Air fully restored to factory specifications can end up being worth a small fortune, so depending on how high the price of this 1957 model goes, it could be a pretty smart investment. At the time of writing, the starting bid is $4,000, and the good news is the auction comes without a reserve, so whoever sends the highest offer can take the car, piece by piece, back home and continue the restoration.

