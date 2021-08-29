1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Sleeping on the Side of the Road Totally Deserves a Second Chance

The 1958 Bel Air is the model that gave birth to the Impala nameplate, but starting with 1959, the two went on separate routes, with the latter eventually becoming the best-selling car in Chevrolet’s lineup.
But while the Impala evolved to a separate series in 1959 and its sales just kept on growing and growing, the Bel Air itself remained a successful model as well, and the example we have here shows exactly why.
This ’58 Bel Air is described as a “super-solid” model, and this is totally good news, especially for anyone planning a full restoration. While it’s hard to figure out how much rust made its way to the car, the few photos published by the Craigslist seller seem to suggest this isn’t necessarily a major problem, though a visual inspection is obviously recommended, especially given the limited information shared by the owner.
The good news is that on the outside, the car looks complete with no big parts missing, though we’re not being provided with a closer look inside, so the interior is as mysterious as it gets.
However, the seller says “all [is] there,” which in theory means that a full restoration is a pretty easy job, especially given the car doesn’t seem to be in a terrible condition.
As for what’s hiding under the hood, the car is powered by a 348 (5.7-liter) engine, but once again, very few specifics have been shared. So it’s hard to tell if the V8 is still working or not, though given the car looks like it’s been sitting for a while in a yard, a thorough checkup is definitely recommended.
At the end of the day, this Bel Air looks like a fairly solid candidate for a thorough restoration, but the missing specifications make a closer inspection fully recommended. The price of the car seems to be fair as well, as the Bel Air can be yours for just $4,500.
