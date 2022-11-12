The Audi E-Tron Gets a Mid-Cycle Refresh and Receives the Q8 Designation

The 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show marked the world premiere of the concept version of the Audi e-tron, reaffirming the company's strong commitment at the time to develop a futuristic lineup of battery-electric vehicles. The actual production model of the e-tron had its public debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, with the first customers receiving their cars starting in May 2019 and early 2020 in the case of the Sportback variant.