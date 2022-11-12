The Audi E-Tron Gets a Mid-Cycle Refresh and Receives the Q8 Designation

Although seen by many as a slightly unusual move, Audi recently altered the name of the e-tron series amid its current life cycle. As a result, the new facelifted variants of the Audi e-tron will receive the additional Q8 designation, pertaining to their luxury SUV status as well as adding more coherence to the brand's electric vehicle offerings. In other words, Audi intends to reposition the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback in the same market segment as the conventional-powered Q8 in the upcoming generation for a more unified and simplified lineup, both in marketing terms as well as in the eyes of customers.
Audi's new top-of-the-line electric crossover and SUV impresses with its enhanced aerodynamics, improved battery capacity, enhanced charging performance, and increased driving ranges for both the regular and Sportback variants. The new flagship has undergone a significant visual reshaping, particularly at the front of the car, giving it a more modern and fresh appearance.
As the company stated, since the vehicle's first introduced back in 2018, Audi has delivered more than 150,000 Audi e-tron units worldwide, in an effort that follows a systematic roadmap of electrifying the brand's vehicle offerings, at the moment, comprised of only eight models. The brand targets to further broaden its electrified portfolio to more than 20 models by 2026, at which point Audi wants to only release fully electric models on the global market.
Visually, the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback benefit from a redesigned front fascia and rear end but still maintain an immediately identifiable fully-electric appearance at first glance. Highlights of the new Audi electrified design language are the single-frame mask, the inverted grille, and the blade above the updated rear diffuser. As a unique addition to the S line package, the single-frame grille comes body color finish. The revised LED headlights complete the look, markedly inspired by the e-tron GT's furious fascia. Moreover, this mask's upper edge now features a new projection light incorporated into it that visually connects to the headlight DRL strip.
The side-view gets dominated by the new selection of up to 22-inch alloy wheels as well as a pair of virtual mirrors, just like its outgoing predecessor, albeit with limited market availability depending on legal constraints. Sadly, this is also the case in the US market, as these cutting-edge mirrors will not receive the approval of the NHTSA to be used on public roads.
Both body shapes of the Q8 e-tron will be available in three variants, all of them bearing electric all-wheel drive capability. The first two tiers are dubbed 50 and 55 and feature a dual-motor setup, one for each axle, developing the same torque figure of 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) but different power outputs, 340 PS (335 hp) or 407 PS (402 hp), respectively. Although a hefty size, these power figures are enough to propel the Q8 e-tron from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 6 or 5.6 seconds depending on the variant of choice, both being able to reach a limited top speed of (200 kph).
dynamic driving attributes. The resulting power figures are impressive, this setup delivering 503 PS (496 hp) and 718 lb-ft (973 Nm) of torque, with a 0-62mph (100 kph) sprint taking only 4.5 seconds.
The all-new Q8 e-tron models will benefit from significant battery improvements, which, in turn, grant higher performance and an better range. The new battery packs offer an increased energy storage capacity and support higher charging rates. The Q8 e-tron 50 comes fitted with an 89 kWh battery pack, allowing a driving range of 305 miles (491 km), while the 55 and SQ8 e-tron share a 106 kWh battery pack boosting the total drivable distance on a full charge up to 362 miles (582 km) and 307 miles (494 km), respectively. Recharging rates have also improved, the new Q8 e-tron being able to draw up to 150 kW or 170 kW for the 55 and SQ8 versions, the latter two being able to reach an 80% SoC in as little as 31 minutes.
The new Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron will be available for order starting from mid-November and are scheduled to be on sale in Germany and the major European markets by the end of February 2023. Also, by the end of April, the new models are expected to hit the US market. For reference, in Germany, the base starting price for the new Audi Q8 e-tron will be set at 74,400 euros.
Audi's new top-of-the-line electric crossover and SUV impresses with its enhanced aerodynamics, improved battery capacity, enhanced charging performance, and increased driving ranges for both the regular and Sportback variants. The new flagship has undergone a significant visual reshaping, particularly at the front of the car, giving it a more modern and fresh appearance.
As the company stated, since the vehicle's first introduced back in 2018, Audi has delivered more than 150,000 Audi e-tron units worldwide, in an effort that follows a systematic roadmap of electrifying the brand's vehicle offerings, at the moment, comprised of only eight models. The brand targets to further broaden its electrified portfolio to more than 20 models by 2026, at which point Audi wants to only release fully electric models on the global market.
Visually, the new Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback benefit from a redesigned front fascia and rear end but still maintain an immediately identifiable fully-electric appearance at first glance. Highlights of the new Audi electrified design language are the single-frame mask, the inverted grille, and the blade above the updated rear diffuser. As a unique addition to the S line package, the single-frame grille comes body color finish. The revised LED headlights complete the look, markedly inspired by the e-tron GT's furious fascia. Moreover, this mask's upper edge now features a new projection light incorporated into it that visually connects to the headlight DRL strip.
The side-view gets dominated by the new selection of up to 22-inch alloy wheels as well as a pair of virtual mirrors, just like its outgoing predecessor, albeit with limited market availability depending on legal constraints. Sadly, this is also the case in the US market, as these cutting-edge mirrors will not receive the approval of the NHTSA to be used on public roads.
Both body shapes of the Q8 e-tron will be available in three variants, all of them bearing electric all-wheel drive capability. The first two tiers are dubbed 50 and 55 and feature a dual-motor setup, one for each axle, developing the same torque figure of 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) but different power outputs, 340 PS (335 hp) or 407 PS (402 hp), respectively. Although a hefty size, these power figures are enough to propel the Q8 e-tron from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 6 or 5.6 seconds depending on the variant of choice, both being able to reach a limited top speed of (200 kph).
dynamic driving attributes. The resulting power figures are impressive, this setup delivering 503 PS (496 hp) and 718 lb-ft (973 Nm) of torque, with a 0-62mph (100 kph) sprint taking only 4.5 seconds.
The all-new Q8 e-tron models will benefit from significant battery improvements, which, in turn, grant higher performance and an better range. The new battery packs offer an increased energy storage capacity and support higher charging rates. The Q8 e-tron 50 comes fitted with an 89 kWh battery pack, allowing a driving range of 305 miles (491 km), while the 55 and SQ8 e-tron share a 106 kWh battery pack boosting the total drivable distance on a full charge up to 362 miles (582 km) and 307 miles (494 km), respectively. Recharging rates have also improved, the new Q8 e-tron being able to draw up to 150 kW or 170 kW for the 55 and SQ8 versions, the latter two being able to reach an 80% SoC in as little as 31 minutes.
The new Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron will be available for order starting from mid-November and are scheduled to be on sale in Germany and the major European markets by the end of February 2023. Also, by the end of April, the new models are expected to hit the US market. For reference, in Germany, the base starting price for the new Audi Q8 e-tron will be set at 74,400 euros.