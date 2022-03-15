Audi's Own Version of the Taycan Sport Turismo Is Coming, It's the A6 Avant e-tron

It’s happening. The A6 Avant e-tron is coming! Audi waited enough. Porsche already has two versions of the Taycan that appeal to those in search of a luxurious, high-performance, and spacious EV. Here’s what you should know about this new emissionless wagon.
Don’t get all excited yet. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron is just a concept – for now. The company is still taking its time with this car, even though we’ve already seen how good and cool the Taycan Sport Turismo is, especially in the new GTS variant.
We asked Audi about it and all we got back was: “this is a prototype vehicle, meaning that at this moment there have been no announcements about plans for a future serial production.”
Unfortunately, Audi doesn’t want to spill the beans about its new vehicle too fast. There’s some good news, though. As you can see in the gallery, we got something else besides the shadowy photo that announced out of nowhere the new A6 Avant e-tron on Facebook. We’re now able to see some design cues that will be found on the concept’s official silhouette.
Audi calls the A6 Avant e-tron a “synthesis of form and function.” If we’re looking at previous A6 Avants, we’ll take their word for it. This will surely amount to a great vehicle that’ll serve as an alternative to heavy, big SUVs. Wagons are still cool, and people buy them, as Porsche already proved it.
While the new A6 Avant e-tron looks like it takes its exterior look from the A6 e-tron, we’re fairly confident it’ll have the same or at least a similar configuration as the Taycan. After all, Audi and Porsche are part of the same Volkswagen family. The sedan A6 e-tron concept might look like it took some styling cues from Mercedes-Benz’s EQE, but it keeps its identity intact.
But if the information we already got from Audi when the company introduced the A6 e-tron concept is any good, then we should expect a massive improvement over what Porsche’s Taycan Sport Turismo offers right now. Some of the technologies are outright bonkers.
We won’t speculate about this vehicle too much. Reliable information is not available for now. What we know is the current global situation is wreaking havoc left and right with carmakers. It’s understandable why Audi doesn’t want to rush things at the moment. The company even said that its aim “is to solve bottlenecks as quickly as possible and to make up for everything as far as possible during the course of the year.” Even so, the German carmaker still expects troubled waters when it comes to sourcing semiconductors in 2022.
We’ll have to wait and see how much it’ll take Audi to change the status of the new A6 Avant e-tron from concept to production car. There’s one thing we’re certain about: we can’t wait to see how this EV shapes up in the coming months. For now, all we have to satisfy our curiosity is this unofficial rendering.
Finally, Audi’s way of teasing fans and customers is just increasing pressure on the company to deliver these products. You’re allowed to think about the A6 Avant Allroad Quattro e-tron, even though there’s not even a whiff about it right now. We’re doing it!
