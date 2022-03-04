autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 
The American and Limited Edition Polar Bear Teardrop Camper Is Already Sold Out
Last year I ran across a teardrop camper manufacturer that was hitting the market with some of the most affordable habitats I've seen in a very long time. Well, I checked back with Rustic Trail Teardrops, and guess what, they've unleashed another mobile habitat.

The American and Limited Edition Polar Bear Teardrop Camper Is Already Sold Out

Home > News > Coverstory
4 Mar 2022, 20:29 UTC ·
Polar Bear Teardrop CamperPolar Bear Teardrop CamperPolar Bear Teardrop CamperPolar Bear Teardrop CamperPolar Bear Teardrop Camper InteriorPolar Bear Teardrop Camper DinettePolar Bear Teardrop Camper InteriorPolar Bear Teardrop Camper StoragePolar Bear Teardrop Camper DinettePolar Bear Teardrop Camper StoragePolar Bear Teardrop Camper Doors and WindowsPolar Bear Teardrop Camper Spare TirePolar Bear Teardrop Camper InteriorPolar Bear Teardrop Camper
Folks, this time around, the Polar Bear is the machine we'll be focusing on today, and for good reasons. Now, if you're up to date with the material we drop here on autoevolution, you know that Rustic Trail is a crew that's been around since 2012.

However, this North Carolina-based company is a family-owned business, working outside pre-established industry norms. This allows them to keep prices low while giving you everything you need to live comfortably.

As for the Polar Bear, this camper comes in as the most expensive this crew has to offer, but for a reason, it's a limited edition model, and only seven build slots were opened for 2022, and they're already sold out. But another round is sure to come, so do take note of what Rustic Trail did with this one.

What sets this camper apart from others that Rustic offers are its size. While the manufacturer doesn't say much about how this trailer is built, their website does mention a few essential aspects.

Overall, the frame composition isn't mentioned, but Rustic states that each Polar Bear includes a 3,500 lb (1,587 kg) axle with 15" wheels and a full-size spare. Standard electric brakes are also part of the base package. A foamboard insulated roof and a radiant barrier are standard for this model. When you're ready to rest for the night, rear stabilizer legs are there to keep things stable.

One material clearly being used in the construction is wood, much like most other teardrops around. It's also one of the reasons why they're so affordable. However, much of the wood I mentioned is used inside the RV, and an exterior galley doesn't exist as Rustic makes their campers with a one-piece seamless roof. That's another big difference between Rustic teardrops trailers and traditional ones.

But, to combat the lack of a kitchen or galley, the manufacturer takes extra care in providing the necessary space to store things like a portable grill, cooler, and anything else you may need on your trip. Yes, even a portable toilet is an option and has room to be stored.

Speaking of the interior, a feature Rustic takes great pride in presenting is the large modular dinette that's available to owners and guests. Not only can it fit around four people, but once you've finished entertaining guests, just transform it into a queen-sized mattress for sleeping.

Ample storage underneath the bed and along the front of the camper is more than enough for your extended weekend essentials. With USB and power ports, MaxxAir fan, LED lighting, and windows, what else could you ask for? I'm a flint and knife kind of guy, and already it's more than I need.

Overall, Rustic is providing 10 ft (3.04 m) of interior length, 5 ft (1.52 m) of width, and 6 ft (1.83 m) of height, the latter being essential to the comfort of future owners. Outside, the habitat is 7.83 ft (2.38 m) tall. Put everything you've read about together, add a few more essentials, and you're looking at a habitat that comes in with a dry weight of 1,700 lbs (772 kg).

Finally, Rustic Trail is asking you to dish out at least 16,450 USD (15,075 EUR at current exchange rates) for a new Polar Bear, or at least, was asking; they're sold out, remember? This, however, leaves several unanswered questions, many of which the manufacturer takes care of on the product page. To help you out a bit, you'll have to add most of anything else extra, so do bring your checkbook.

While it may not be as affordable as all other Rustic Trail campers, Polar Bear still comes in as the largest and roomiest of them all, so do expect to pay a little more than just their Koala Bear, the smallest camper they offer, currently priced at 8,950 USD. Helps to know what's on the market.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

travel trailer glamping off-grid Teardrop Camper Lifestyle Outdoors RV
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories