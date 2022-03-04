The American and Limited Edition Polar Bear Teardrop Camper Is Already Sold Out

Folks, this time around, the Polar Bear is the machine we'll be focusing on today, and for good reasons. Now, if you're up to date with the material we drop here on autoevolution, you know that Rustic Trail is a crew that's been around since 2012.
However, this North Carolina-based company is a family-owned business, working outside pre-established industry norms. This allows them to keep prices low while giving you everything you need to live comfortably.
As for the Polar Bear, this camper comes in as the most expensive this crew has to offer, but for a reason, it's a limited edition model, and only seven build slots were opened for 2022, and they're already sold out. But another round is sure to come, so do take note of what Rustic Trail did with this one.
Overall, the frame composition isn't mentioned, but Rustic states that each Polar Bear includes a 3,500 lb (1,587 kg) axle with 15" wheels and a full-size spare. Standard electric brakes are also part of the base package. A foamboard insulated roof and a radiant barrier are standard for this model. When you're ready to rest for the night, rear stabilizer legs are there to keep things stable.
One material clearly being used in the construction is wood, much like most other teardrops around. It's also one of the reasons why they're so affordable. However, much of the wood I mentioned is used inside the RV, and an exterior galley doesn't exist as Rustic makes their campers with a one-piece seamless roof. That's another big difference between Rustic teardrops trailers and traditional ones.
Speaking of the interior, a feature Rustic takes great pride in presenting is the large modular dinette that's available to owners and guests. Not only can it fit around four people, but once you've finished entertaining guests, just transform it into a queen-sized mattress for sleeping.
Ample storage underneath the bed and along the front of the camper is more than enough for your extended weekend essentials. With USB and power ports, MaxxAir fan, LED lighting, and windows, what else could you ask for? I'm a flint and knife kind of guy, and already it's more than I need.
few more essentials, and you're looking at a habitat that comes in with a dry weight of 1,700 lbs (772 kg).
Finally, Rustic Trail is asking you to dish out at least 16,450 USD (15,075 EUR at current exchange rates) for a new Polar Bear, or at least, was asking; they're sold out, remember? This, however, leaves several unanswered questions, many of which the manufacturer takes care of on the product page. To help you out a bit, you'll have to add most of anything else extra, so do bring your checkbook.
While it may not be as affordable as all other Rustic Trail campers, Polar Bear still comes in as the largest and roomiest of them all, so do expect to pay a little more than just their Koala Bear, the smallest camper they offer, currently priced at 8,950 USD. Helps to know what's on the market.
