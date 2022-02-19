Garageable Yet Roomy, Feature-Rich Micro Max Trailer Is Ready To Hit the Road

A little background on the company making these beauties first. Little Guy Trailers has been on the market since 2002, and started as a family business owned by two brothers in Elkhart, Indiana. Their first 4x8 Retro trailer was born in their garage. Fast forward to more recent days, the company now has 17 models available and is owned by Xtreme Outdoors since 2019.
Designed and built at the parent company’s facility in Somerset, Pennsylvania, the Micro Max can sleep up to three adults, while offering seating room for six. The manufacturer describes the teardrop camper as the most garageable but still full-featured one in its catalog, and even boasts of the travel trailer being named one of the best new models for 2022 by a national RV trade publication. It is a camper with a 3.5-season design.
The Micro Max has an overall length of 15’11” (4.6 m), measures 6’8” (2 m) in width, and has a dry weight of 1,785 lb. (around 810 kg). Its interior height is 5’9” (1.8 m) and Little Guy Trailers claims the trailer can fit through a 7’ (2.1 m) garage door. It comes with a solid tubular steel chassis construction, Azdel paneling for the roof and sidewalls, and is equipped with 14” tires that come with a two-year warranty.
A 21.5” x 62” (54.6 x 157 cm) full-radius door gives you access inside the camper, which is impressively feature-rich, given its tiny size. But something is missing with the Micro Max, and we’ll start with that since it might be a deal-breaker for some. There is no bathroom offered with this camper, so if that’s a priority on your list, you might want to opt for the Mini Max instead. But the Micro Max tries to compensate in its own way, offering plenty of so-called residential-quality features.
The dinette in the rear comes with a swiveling table and two benches that can seat four adults and convert to a 60” x 75” (152 cm x 190 cm) bed. There’s also a front dinette/bed area, with hidden, pull-out storage and benches that can seat two more adults and convert to a 20” x 75” (51 cm x 190 cm) bed.
There’s an 8” (20 cm) stainless steel sink in the kitchen, a two-burner stove, a 14L fridge, and a microwave. The Micro Max comes with a 12.5-gallon (47L) freshwater tank and an 8.5-gallon (32L) gray water one.
An entire entertainment system makes sure you don’t get bored on the road, with a 19” (48 cm) TV mounted on a movable swivel arm, a DVD, MP3, MP4, HDMI, HD antenna, exterior TV mount, and speakers. A smart, fully automated control center lets you adjust the LED lighting, monitor and control the water tank and heater, and more.
Just like with the manufacturer’s other campers, there are also add-ons available for the Micro Max, including spare tires, off-road tires, a solar package (110W flexible roof panel), a backup camera, and more. But if you are interested in the starting price of the teardrop camper, you can find it in dealerships for around $25,000. You can check out the Little Guy Trailers website to find a dealer close to you.
