Breaking: The All-New Mercedes-AMG E 53 Goes Hybrid, It's Got 604 Horsepower

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid follows in the footsteps of the brand's electrified cars and goes hybrid. The model comes with the 3.0-liter inline-six in an electrified setup that is now capable of delivering more than the 4.0-liter V8 with no electrification does.
The all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid is the latest plug-in hybrid of the AMG lineup. It comes with an enhanced 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged engine and a permanently synchronous electric motor, pumping out 577 horsepower (585 metric horsepower) or 604 horsepower (612 metric horsepower) when Race Start is engaged, and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton meters) of torque.
The system integrates an electric motor, which is good for 161 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque and is integrated into the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission.
The inline-six delivers 443 horsepower, which is 14 horsepower more than its predecessor. A new twin-scroll exhaust-gas turbocharger with higher boost pressure (from 16 psi to 21.8 psi), plus changes performed on the software, is to blame for the upgrade.
The AMG Performance 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive is standard, sending the oomph to all four corners.
The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid does 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 secondsAll those are enough for a run from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in 3.7 seconds (with Race Start), while top speed goes all the way to 174 mph (280 kph) or 87 mph (140 kph) in pure electric driving. To match the extra oomph, Mercedes reinforced the body shell to make it more rigid.
The car sports a 400-volt architecture, while the 28.6 kWh, mounted below the floor of the car, stores the energy. It uses 21.2 kWh of the capacity for everyday driving, while the rest is reserved for the electric boost during high-performance driving. The electric range is yet to be announced.
The battery can do a refill from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 20 minutes. The car comes with an 11 kWh onboard AC charger and a 60 kW DC fast charger.
The driver can select one of the three levels of recuperation available on board, with the D- offering one-pedal driving.
Instantly recognizable as an AMG modelThe new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid is easily recognizable. First, there is the radiator grille with vertical slats, which is illuminated as standard. The model also comes with wider front fenders (0.43 inches wider on each side compared to the standard E-Class), which make room for the wider track width on the front axle. Redesigned outer air inlets, each sporting two horizontal slats and a central A-wing, showed up at the front. The air comes out through the opening on the wheel arches.
To make sure everyone is aware they are dealing with an electrified model, Mercedes installed hybrid-specific badges on the front fenders and at the rear, complementing the flowing silhouette. The hybrid sports car rides on 20-inch AMG alloy wheels as standard or 21-inch forged units, available for extra money.
Internally ventilated brake discs with four-piston fixed calipers on the front axle and brake discs with single-piston floating calipers out back provide the stopping power.
The taillights are connected with an LED strip and sport the star graphics. The AMG spoiler lip on the trunk lid, the air diffuser, and the twin round double tailpipe trims round up the rear end design.
Mercedes came up with a new illuminated trim in grey open-pore ash wood with the AMG logo, offered as standard. The relevant driving information and the functions of the car are optionally available on the 12.3-inch MBUX Superscreen.
The driver and the front passenger will sit in power-adjustable AMG sports seats featuring MB-Tex/microfiber upholstery with AMG-specific graphics and contrasting red stitching. Customers can also go for power-adjustable AMG performance seats in Nappa leather, while the AMG performance steering wheel in Nappa leather with AMG Drive Unit steering buttons is standard.
Hybrid-specific driving modes are availableThe model is equipped with the new AMG Ride Control steel spring suspension with adaptive damping. The driver can go for one of the three damping modes available: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. Active rear-axle steering is standard on the all-new Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid to help with the handling in tight spaces.
The driver can choose one of the AMG Dynamic Select drive programs, which are specifically designed for the E 53 Hybrid to modify the powertrain response, transmission, steering, suspension, but also sound. Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Slippery, and Individual are available, plus two hybrid-specific drive programs: Electric and Battery Hold.
In the Electric mode, the only one active is the 161-horsepower e-motor. The system automatically switches to Comfort mode when the battery charging level is too low or the driver requests more power.
Meanwhile, the Battery Hold mode keeps the battery state of charge constant, limiting the use of the electric motor.
And there is more to the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid than preventing the depletion of the battery. The AMG Dynamic Plus Package brings an AMG performance steering wheel, larger brakes, an electronic rear differential, more dynamic engine mounts, and the Race Start function. The Race Start puts the best possible acceleration with the full output of the electric motor and the combustion engine straight into the right pedal.
The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Edition 1 sounds excitingThe Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid will arrive in dealerships across the US later this year. For the first year of production, Mercedes offers the Edition 1, painted in Manufaktur Moonlight White Magno with contrasting black graphics on the sides.
21-inch AMG forged cross-spoke wheels in matte black with center caps with the Edition label are on the menu, and so are the black-painted brake calipers with the AMG logos.
The AMG Night Package and AMG Night Package II, plus the AMG Carbon Exterior Package, are also included. The Edition 1 branding shows up on board on the front headrests, center console, and AMG floor mats.
The special edition also features exclusive AMG carbon trim elements with yellow fiber and yellow stitching, yellow seatbelts, and AMG door sill panels with yellow illumination.