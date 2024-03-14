All-New Lincoln Nautilus Breaks Cover With Massive 48" Panoramic Screen, Fresh Styling

Here comes the all-new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus SUV to make the midsized premium SUV segment more competitive. The vehicle now gets a 48-inch panoramic display and a new hybrid powertrain.
Specifically designed for the brand's younger clientele, the Nautilus has been reimagined. On board its midsized premium SUV, Lincoln made room for the massive 48-inch panoramic display on board, claiming that it is the largest in its class.
Lincoln thus adapted the space to the needs and lifestyle of the high-tech enthusiasts. New ambient lighting features crystal-inspired details throughout the cabin to mimic the reflection of the sun on the water. There are a plan key shifter, instrument panel toggles, and an audio knob shimmering in there.
Drivers will get their hands on the brand-new flat-top steering wheel and will benefit from a brand-new Lincoln Digital Experience. An 11.1-inch center-stack touchscreen controls most functions of the car, spending up and outing the main 48-inch panoramic display, spanning the entire dashboard, and featuring customization options.
Google and Amazon services, plus the occupants' favorite apps, can be accessed inside the Nautilus (when the vehicle is parked!), which also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Also when parked, the Nautilus allows the drivers to use the Vivaldi Browser for whatever they may need online. The Chrome browser will soon be available as well. Watching videos and streaming movies are also on the menu, thanks to the 5G wireless technology.
If the customers check the Lincoln Digital Scent box in the options list, they will get a collection of three in-cabin scents: Mystic Forest, Ozonic Azure, and Violet Cashmere. Lincoln added four new scents: Cloud Balsam, Serene Seashore, Twilight Embers, and Sunlight Retreat.
Lincoln is also trying to pamper the occupants of the second row, promising them one of the most generous legroom in the segment.
The exterior of the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is designed to match the futuristic interior. The car comes with all-new LED headlamps with a new light signature as standard, while the H2 Pixel headlamps and LED taillights with animation are available as an option. An LED light bar connects the headlights and the lit Lincoln logo in the newly designed grille.
The future Lincoln Nautilus owners will have to choose one of the two available powertrains. The entry-level version comes with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The driver can go for one of the five standard drive modes on board: Normal, Conserve, Excite, Slippery, and Deep Conditions.
The vehicle can be purchased in one of the four exterior body colors: Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar, or Blue Panther. Three interior trims are also available: Black Onyx and Medium Light Space Grey, Smoked Truffle, and Black Onyx and Allura Blue.
The Jet Appearance Package, available on all trims, brings a two-tone paint, black 22-inch wheels, an exclusive interior, and anodized black exterior elements. The new Redwood is the exclusive Lincoln Black Label theme that keeps the old Chalet theme company.
A Revel Ultima 3D Audio System, integrating 28 speakers, and a 24-way Perfect Position Driver and Passenger Seats enhance the concert-hall experience on board the premium SUV.
Those who want to drive the all-new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus home will have to pay $50,415 for the entry-level version, Premiere. The Reserve goes for $54,750, while the range-topping Lincoln Nautilus Black Label is a $74,250 affair, but checking a few option boxes can easily take the price way above $80,000.
For voice control, owners can go for either Google Assistant or Alexa to help them with searching for information online, finding and setting a destination on the navigation displayed on both the touchscreen and the digital cluster, setting the temperature in the cabin, and others.
Lincoln has also come up with a hybrid powertrain, which integrates the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and an electric motor for a total of 310 horsepower.
