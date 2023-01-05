The Acer eKinekt Bike Desk Will Help You Stay in Shape, Charge Your Devices as You Work

A sedentary lifestyle and stress – two of the biggest evils of modern age. This new bike desk that was introduced at CES 2023 is gunning for the former, and will probably do away with the latter in the process, as well.
This is the Acer eKinekt BD 3, a bike desk that will make working from home or at the office several times more fun, healthier and sustainable. If you’re up for the challenge and don’t mind breaking a sweat in between completing tasks, that is.
The eKinekt is a bike desk, a stationary bicycle with a desk that serves a three-fold purpose: it’s a desk on which you can place your laptop to do whatever you do for a living, and it’s also a stationary bike that you can pedal as you work, and will convert kinetic energy to allow you to power a range of devices, the laptop included. It’s designed as a one-solution-fits-all kind of product to promote “a creative way for professionals to combat sedentary lifestyles.”
In other words, no more excuses for not working out because you’re too busy at work.
The bike desk has two modes that you can easily switch between depending on your mood. There’s Working Mode, where the desk sits nearer to the rider, allowing a correct upright position while enabling slow pedaling as the rider types.
Sports Mode is exactly what its name says, which means the rider won’t be doing any work while engaged. To that end, the desk moves farther from the rider, allowing them a leaning position that encourages hard pedaling. As Acer puts it, it’s perfect for breaks in between tasks, when you might feel like getting a bit more active but without getting up.
The eKinekt comes with two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C ports, so you can charge a range of devices as you pedal. You also get a hook to hang your bag and a beverage holder to avoid spillage, and a companion smartphone app where you can track burned calories, speed and distance, and the amount of energy generated, as well as your fitness progress. For that one, though, you have to set up a user profile including personal stats like weight, height and age.
Acer notes that one hour of constant pedaling at 60 RPM will generate 75 watts of power, so the bike desk can help you put a very sustainable spin to your working hours. Also with an eye on sustainability, Acer is making the desk top and the casing of the stationary bike from PCR (post-consumer recycled) plastic.
The eKinekt goes on sale in June in the U.S. for $999, and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for €999. Taiwan gets it earlier, in April this year, at NTD 29,000. Acer notes that exact specs will vary from region to region.
