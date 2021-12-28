The McBike Exercise Bike Burns Calories, Eases a Guilty Conscience, Charges Devices

Eating junk food can’t be good for you or the planet, but McDonald’s plans to change that. The McBike exercise bike will help you burn some of the extra calories, ease your conscience and charge your devices. You should be lovin’ it!
Late last week, a new viral video emerged, showing what looked like a stationary slash exercise bike inside a McDonald’s restaurant. Exercise bikes around fast food joints have been spotted before, so the idea of helping you burn those mostly empty and unhealthy calories right away is not new. But this McBike seemed to be working a different angle.
For one, it was placed inside the restaurant, somewhere in China. Secondly, it substituted the seat at singles tables, so you pedaled as you ate and gulped down fizzy drinks. It was almost as if McDonald’s was saying you could burn the calories as you ate them, which we all know to be impossible.
In a statement to HypeBeast, McDonald’s China has confirmed the veracity of the video, saying that it’s running a test program in two different locations. The test is part of a program called “Upcycle for Good,” which aims to align McDonald’s to the government’s low carbon emission policy. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg: the McBike brings countless other benefits.
To state the obvious, it will help customers burn some calories, albeit just a tiny fraction of those ingested with a McD’s meal. It will also help ease their guilty conscience about eating said junk food and help them reduce their own carbon footprint, also by a small fraction. That’s because the energy generated by the McBikes can recharge devices like phones and laptops, so you won’t have to plug them into the grid.
The McBikes are made of recycled materials and come with connectivity to an app that would allow users to track the progress they’ve made during the meal. During the trial, McDonald’s is accepting customer feedback, and the plan is to expand the McBike program on a larger scale if reception is good.
