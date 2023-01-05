ASKA Unveils Fully-Functional Prototype of Its Flying Car at CES 2023

California-based startup ASKA unveiled the full-scale prototype of its ASKA A5, a multifunctional vehicle that combines the capabilities of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with the unmatched convenience of a car. Touted as the "world's first Drive and Fly" vehicle, ASKA A5 will be capable of operating on the road, and it will also be able to unfurl its wings and take to the skies.

