ASKA Unveils Fully-Functional Prototype of Its Flying Car at CES 2023

California-based startup ASKA unveiled the full-scale prototype of its ASKA A5, a multifunctional vehicle that combines the capabilities of an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with the unmatched convenience of a car. Touted as the "world's first Drive and Fly" vehicle, ASKA A5 will be capable of operating on the road, and it will also be able to unfurl its wings and take to the skies.
The idea of flying cars might seem like it belongs in a distant future, but companies are already working to turn those sci-fi dreams into reality. ASKA announced its "Drive and Fly" eVTOL for the first time in the spring of 2021, and later that year, it showed the world a full-size model of the vehicle's cockpit and dashboard.
Now, the company is back at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) with a fully-functioning prototype. The four-seater flying car was designed to bridge the gap between air and land. Although it looks more like a plane than a car, ASKA A5 was created to operate on the road as well.
The prototype is about the size of a large SUV, so it can fit in most parking spaces. It has large wings, which feature six rotors, that fold back in drive mode. The ASKA A5 is powered by a proprietary power system that includes lithium-ion battery packs and a gasoline engine that works as an onboard range extender. Owners will be able to charge it at home or at EV charging stations, while the range extender engine will run premium gasoline.
For improved traction and enhanced aerodynamics, ASKA includes in-wheel motor technology that enables all four wheels to be placed outside the fuselage. The vehicle can also take to the skies and carry four people on 250-mile (402-km) distances. What's interesting is that the flying car is not only capable of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), but it can function as a short take-off and landing (STOL) aircraft too. This enables ASKA A5 to take off and land anywhere a helicopter can, but also take off from a conventional runway.
"Our innovative engineering enables ASKA to take off from a runway super fast using our unique in-wheel motor technology. This is a revolution in aviation, enabling ASKA to take off in less than 5 sec with a runway of 250 ft which brings the closest experience to a F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet taking off from an aircraft carrier for our customers. Pilots will have plenty of options for how and where to fly ASKA," explains Maki Kaplinsky, Co-founder, Chairman & COO of ASKA.
The company plans to provide air taxi services in the near future. The program will include qualified pilots that will fly the ASKA A5. ASKA hopes to launch its ride-sharing service in 2026. Until then, it will work to obtain certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The first flight of its full-scale prototype is expected to take place after the CES.
Now, the company is back at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) with a fully-functioning prototype. The four-seater flying car was designed to bridge the gap between air and land. Although it looks more like a plane than a car, ASKA A5 was created to operate on the road as well.
The prototype is about the size of a large SUV, so it can fit in most parking spaces. It has large wings, which feature six rotors, that fold back in drive mode. The ASKA A5 is powered by a proprietary power system that includes lithium-ion battery packs and a gasoline engine that works as an onboard range extender. Owners will be able to charge it at home or at EV charging stations, while the range extender engine will run premium gasoline.
For improved traction and enhanced aerodynamics, ASKA includes in-wheel motor technology that enables all four wheels to be placed outside the fuselage. The vehicle can also take to the skies and carry four people on 250-mile (402-km) distances. What's interesting is that the flying car is not only capable of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), but it can function as a short take-off and landing (STOL) aircraft too. This enables ASKA A5 to take off and land anywhere a helicopter can, but also take off from a conventional runway.
"Our innovative engineering enables ASKA to take off from a runway super fast using our unique in-wheel motor technology. This is a revolution in aviation, enabling ASKA to take off in less than 5 sec with a runway of 250 ft which brings the closest experience to a F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet taking off from an aircraft carrier for our customers. Pilots will have plenty of options for how and where to fly ASKA," explains Maki Kaplinsky, Co-founder, Chairman & COO of ASKA.
The company plans to provide air taxi services in the near future. The program will include qualified pilots that will fly the ASKA A5. ASKA hopes to launch its ride-sharing service in 2026. Until then, it will work to obtain certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The first flight of its full-scale prototype is expected to take place after the CES.