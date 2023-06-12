The $21 Million Bespoke Superyacht Ileria Changes Hands After a Decade

Two different people experienced the pride and joy of becoming the new owners of an award-winning, stunning superyacht worth millions of dollars. One of them was the original owner, who commissioned this custom luxury toy. A decade later, a new owner is getting ready to take full advantage of the summer season onboard Ileria, the mysterious beauty that stayed out of the spotlight until today.
In 2014, the spectacular Madame Gu was officially named Motor Yacht of the Year at the 9th annual World Superyacht Awards. One of the smaller luxury yachts that enjoyed their fair share of fame at the same event was Ileria. The 50.4-meter (165 feet) vessel, delivered to its owner by Turquoise Yachts a year earlier, received the Quality and Value Award – a confirmation that's nice to have, especially as time goes by.
The beautiful Ileria was custom-built for a wealthy owner born in a Central Asian country. Millionaires from Central Asia and Russia are among the top customers of Turquoise Yachts. This Turkish builder, headquartered in Istanbul and operating two large shipyards, has been a favorite among wealthy yacht owners in this part of the world for decades. It started building luxury pleasure craft under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands in the 1970s.
Today, it's recognized as one of the top builders worldwide, with customers from around the globe. Some of the most famous superyachts delivered by this shipyard include the 72-meter (236 feet) Quantum of Solace and the 77-meter (252.6 feet) GO.
Ileria's case was different. It was never chartered since its debut in 2013, but its owner didn't use it extensively either. This is why, even a decade later, Ileria can claim to be in exceptional shape with lightly used engines. In addition to keeping it away from prying eyes for such a long time, the original owner also left his mark on the boat's style. Ileria was decorated from the start with artwork inspired by the ancient Central Asian culture, preserving this unique inspiration to this day.
Turquoise Yachts signed Ileria’s naval architecture and exterior design, characterized by outstanding volume. At 707 GT, this yacht is as spacious as significantly larger models of over 55 meters (180 feet). It was built with a steel hull, aluminum superstructure, and wide exterior decks made of teak. In 2020, the exterior paint was refreshed as part of a larger refit project.
J.G Verges Design penned Ileria's unmistakable interior style. The original custom design was based on a combination of contemporary loose furniture and historic pieces from the first owner's country of origin, which were restyled. For instance, the motif on the door and the bedside paneling in the master suite were inspired by a traditional rug pattern in Central Asian culture. Precious Turkish rugs and other Asian motifs adorn the yacht today, beautifully paired with dark woods and off-white lacquered accents.
The main salon is as elegant as it is spacious, boasting sophisticated walnut trims and a teak dining table in the formal dining area. The sun deck reveals a large spa pool, surrounded by sun pads, an elegant seating area forward, and a shaded dining area (with a bar and a lounge) aft. This particular deck is also great for parties when the sun sets and for exercising in the morning (the generous space can be used to set up an outdoor gym).
Performance-wise, Ileria stands out due to its impressive range: it can easily cover 4,500 nautical miles (8,330 km). Zero-speed stabilizers keep things comfortable onboard even at the maximum speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph), with the twin 1,100 HP Caterpillar engines still working smoothly and barely used.
The beautiful Ileria was custom-built for a wealthy owner born in a Central Asian country. Millionaires from Central Asia and Russia are among the top customers of Turquoise Yachts. This Turkish builder, headquartered in Istanbul and operating two large shipyards, has been a favorite among wealthy yacht owners in this part of the world for decades. It started building luxury pleasure craft under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands in the 1970s.
Today, it's recognized as one of the top builders worldwide, with customers from around the globe. Some of the most famous superyachts delivered by this shipyard include the 72-meter (236 feet) Quantum of Solace and the 77-meter (252.6 feet) GO.
Despite its potential, Ileria didn't become as famous as other Turquoise Yachts models because it purposely stayed away from the spotlight. It was used exclusively by its original owner for an entire decade, something that's exceptional in the world of luxury yachts. Millionaires typically change superyachts every few years, upgrading to something bigger and bolder. Offering their personal pleasure craft for charter is also common, especially since most of them don't have the time to spend more than a couple of months onboard every year.
Ileria's case was different. It was never chartered since its debut in 2013, but its owner didn't use it extensively either. This is why, even a decade later, Ileria can claim to be in exceptional shape with lightly used engines. In addition to keeping it away from prying eyes for such a long time, the original owner also left his mark on the boat's style. Ileria was decorated from the start with artwork inspired by the ancient Central Asian culture, preserving this unique inspiration to this day.
Turquoise Yachts signed Ileria’s naval architecture and exterior design, characterized by outstanding volume. At 707 GT, this yacht is as spacious as significantly larger models of over 55 meters (180 feet). It was built with a steel hull, aluminum superstructure, and wide exterior decks made of teak. In 2020, the exterior paint was refreshed as part of a larger refit project.
J.G Verges Design penned Ileria's unmistakable interior style. The original custom design was based on a combination of contemporary loose furniture and historic pieces from the first owner's country of origin, which were restyled. For instance, the motif on the door and the bedside paneling in the master suite were inspired by a traditional rug pattern in Central Asian culture. Precious Turkish rugs and other Asian motifs adorn the yacht today, beautifully paired with dark woods and off-white lacquered accents.
The surprisingly large volume translated to generous accommodation and ultra-spacious exterior areas. Although originally built for private use only, Ileria boasts all the qualities of popular charter yachts. Accommodation includes the master suite and a VIP suite on the main deck, a second VIP room on the upper deck, and four cabins (two double and two twins) on the lower deck. A total of 12 guests can comfortably cruise onboard Ileria, accompanied by an 11-member crew.
The main salon is as elegant as it is spacious, boasting sophisticated walnut trims and a teak dining table in the formal dining area. The sun deck reveals a large spa pool, surrounded by sun pads, an elegant seating area forward, and a shaded dining area (with a bar and a lounge) aft. This particular deck is also great for parties when the sun sets and for exercising in the morning (the generous space can be used to set up an outdoor gym).
Performance-wise, Ileria stands out due to its impressive range: it can easily cover 4,500 nautical miles (8,330 km). Zero-speed stabilizers keep things comfortable onboard even at the maximum speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph), with the twin 1,100 HP Caterpillar engines still working smoothly and barely used.
Ileria also completed its 10-year class survey two years ago, and that's when it hit the market for the first time. A lucky owner is ready to start a new chapter this summer after paying somewhere around $21 million for this decade-old beauty. Plus, starting this year, more people will be able to cruise this Turquoise yacht with a Central Asian flavor because it can be chartered for the first time.