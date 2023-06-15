The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport Costs $48,900, But of Course, You Have To Pay More

The refreshed 2024 Land Rover Disco Sport features a thoroughly revamped interior, additional standard perks, and more technology. Now, the prices are in from across all regions - including US and Australia.
The other day we discussed the impending arrival of the 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport at home in the UK from £44,790 (OTR), equivalent to $56,602 at the current exchange rate. Of course, the British automaker was reasonably quick to issue the press release for the US specification, too. And, as it turns out, now we have official confirmation on the pricing details, as on the other side of the Atlantic, the 2024 Disco Sport MSRP indeed starts at $48,900.
That MSRP is before the destination/handling charge of $1,175, of course, as well as "tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment." That kind of cash ($50,075) will net the customer a 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport S with 18-inch wheels, DuoLeather seats, 12-way driver and ten-way front passenger electric memory seats, a Meridian sound system, Interactive Driver Display, wireless device charging, LED headlights with DRL, a fixed panoramic roof, and Keyless Entry, among others.
Upgrade to the Discovery Sport Dynamic SE from $53,100 ($54,275 with destination), and Land Rover grants access to 19-inch Gloss Dark Grey alloys, heated front seats and steering, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more. The one thing that does not change is the powertrain, though, as Land Rover only offers the P250 Ingenium version in America with 246 horsepower, which is enough to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 7.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 140 mph (225 kph). If you want the seven-seat version, the figures turn to 7.5s and 139 mph (224 kph), respectively.
Meanwhile, all of the novelties mentioned for the European version of the Discovery Sport are also valid for the US model, from the Gloss Black touches on the outside to the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system on a curved 11.4-inch central display and from the Suedecloth/Luxtec interior alternative to the redesigned center console. New is also the Varesine Blue exterior hue, and so is the "elegant three-spoke multi-function steering wheel which has buttons that can interact with Pivi Pro or activate a virtual voice assistant" like Amazon Alexa with voice AI.
By the way, the 2024 Discovery Sport is also expected in the Land Down Under, with the first arrivals scheduled for December this year. In Australia, the compact Land Rover SUV also boasts a new powertrain option in addition to the standard P250 – the fresh P300e plug-in electric hybrid with an NEDC-certified EV range of 66 km (41 miles) and a real-world rating of 47 km (29 miles), plus DC charging compatibility to fill the 14.9 kWh battery from zero to 80% in just half an hour. Prices start at AUD 85,250 for Dynamic SE P250 or AUD 103,450 for Dynamic SE P300e.
