The 2022 Acura MDX Type S Looks Unexpectedly Good at Night, It Sounds Cool Too

Acura is coming back strong with an offer that’s hard to ignore. The 2022 MDX Type S is American-made and its shape reflects a premium approach. The SUV means business and it’s been refreshed to include almost everything you need. Now here’s how it looks and sounds at night. The footage will help you make the right decision if a prolonged test drive isn’t possible.
The 2022 Acura MDX Type S you’re about to see and hear in 3D is finished in Apex Blue Pearl ($500 option) and has an Orchid Milano Leather Interior. It’s a blue over white spec and, as expected, it doesn’t disappoint.
The vehicle has the Advance Package option. It includes an ELS Studio 25-speaker sound system, a head-up display, a massage function for the driver and the front passenger, a surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, and a hands-free tailgate. It also comes with wood trim for some parts of the interior, roof rails, and heated second-row seats.
This particular 2022 Acura MDX Type S comes with a turbocharged three-liter V6 engine that puts out 355 hp (350 bhp / 360 ps) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm). The SUV can reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.5 seconds and has a top speed of 111 mph (179 kph). It weighs 4,788 lb (2,171 kg).
The three-row vehicle also has a 10-speed automatic transmission, air suspension, and a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. The four-piston Brembo brakes give it enough stopping power to have some confident fun with the MDX Type S.
In the video down below, recorded by YouTuber MilesPerHr, you’ll be able to see how the vehicle looks in the absence of daylight and, more importantly, how it sounds. If you want to have the best experience possible, it’s recommended to use headphones. The Sport exhaust has a certain tone to it that you might want to hear.
The 2022 Acura MDX Type S is made in Ohio at the manufacturer’s East Liberty Auto Plant. The brand is owned by Honda. In 2022, it celebrates 36 years of existence.
Prices for the Acura MDX start from $49,050. The vehicle that can be seen in the video down below costs $72,550 with all the bells and whistles mentioned above.
