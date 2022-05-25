YouTubers Review the 2022 Acura MDX Type S, Admit It Closely Rivals the Germans

The race for the best three-row SUV is getting hotter, and for the first time, the Germans might be getting some Japanese-branded, American-made competition. The 2022 Acura MDX Type S is by no chance a top luxury SUV contender, but it makes an excellent alternative to the Audi Q7 and BMW X5. Matt Farah and Zack Klapman of TheSmokingTire took out this three-row myriad luxury SUV for a spin in the canyons.
According to the duo, the 2022 Acura MDX Type S is the most expensive non-NSX Acura ever. The advance package option costs about $72,000 and is a totally different variant from the regular MDX.
Under the hood, it packs the same engine you’d find in the Acura TLX. A twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission making 355 hp (360 ps) at 5,500 rpm (65 hp/66 ps more than the regular MDX) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque at 1,400 rpm.
Part of the MDX Type S charm is its rugged engine, sophisticated suspension, and tons of optional features. It has a unique engine block with a forged crankshaft, connecting rods, and a 6-bolt sinister main caps for increased durability and crank rigidity.
The transmission is specially tuned with a new valve body and torque converter, offering 40% quicker manual downshifts and 30% faster upshifts in Sport plus Mode.
It also comes with an adaptive air suspension that’s height and stiff adjustable. The new lift mode gives the Type S 50 mm more ground clearance for deep snow and road hazards (only available below 37 mph). Klapman emphasizes this feature is by no means a Baja mode and is only effective when getting you out of a predicament.
For an additional $6,000, you get the Advanced Package with a heads-up display, surround-view cameras, Milano leather interior with massage seats, and a banging 25-speaker, 1,000 watts ELS 3D studio sound system.
Behind the wheel, the 2022 Acura MDX Type S has a very nice tune to the engine. Farah admits it’s not overbearing and sounds pleasant. The transmission is rapid when in full throttle and, according to Klapman, Sport mode feels way better in the canyon than in city streets.
“What I am noticing is the suspension is doing a nice job of controlling the body roll, but not eliminating it. I can still feel the weight transfer, but I know it is going to get through the corner,” Farah said.
So, would you pick the 2022 Acura MDX Type S over the German competition? TheSmokingTire duo feels it’s better as an alternative.
