The $20 Million Bravado Blends German Excellence With Flawless British Design

Luxury yachts can live almost forever, thanks to the wonders of modern engineering and technology. Although it's been around for nearly two decades, this German-built pleasure craft is perfectly fit for modern cruising and ready to turn heads even in the fanciest vacation destinations.
Imagine being so rich that you could ask to have your brand-new luxury yacht delivered sooner just so that you can arrive at the Olympic Games in style. This was the case for Bravado's original owner. Back in 2004, towards the end of July, the American millionaire took his beautiful custom yacht to Athens for the Olympic Games.
It was the yacht's first trip with the owner onboard. The shipyard had delivered it earlier than the contracted date specifically for that. Since it was located in Germany, the yacht made its debut with a short trip to the Baltic Sea.
A 45-meter (147.6 feet) length, a 500 GRT volume limit, and accommodation for up to 12 guests and seven crewmembers were the main specification for the new Abeking & Rasmussen yacht nearly 20 years ago. In addition to German craftsmanship, Bravado also benefitted from the expertise of one of the top luxury yacht designers worldwide, the London-based Reymond Langton.
Bravado was unrecognizable after this refit. Instead of the original all-white, classic appearance, it was sporting a bold mix of majestic blue and shark grey, with just a touch of white. Other than the original color scheme, the yacht also flaunted upgraded features and a revamped interior.
For instance, the mahogany woodwork, typically found on classic-inspired vessels, was replaced with modern wall lining in light shades of grey. At the same time, 200 square meters (2,150 square feet) of Burmese teak were used for the decks. The new sunbathing area was wider and more luxurious, thanks to an extension of the sundeck, and the aft deck was fitted with elegant sliding doors made of glass.
The vessel kept its original MTU engines of 1,085 HP each, but they were in top shape after a zero-hour overhaul. Upgrades also included additional water toys. The new owner asked for a custom luxury tender that matched the yacht's new look. In 2004, Bravado's maiden journey was to the Mediterranean. Twelve years later, with the same owner onboard, it set off on a daring trip around the world.
Today, guests onboard Bravado can enjoy numerous socializing areas and entertainment options, all wrapped into an ultra-modern, minimalistic style. The sundeck is perfect for sipping cocktails in the jacuzzi and dining in the open air. The lower deck is also equipped for al-fresco dining and is fitted with lavish loungers throughout.
Accommodation onboard includes the master suite with access to a private gym and generous storage, one VIP room, two double cabins, and two twin-bed rooms, all with en-suite bathrooms.
If it is able to travel around the world, Bravado can easily handle the typical vacations in the Mediterranean or the Caribbean. The twin engines propel it at 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) with an impressive range of over 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km). And that's not all. The yacht was also optimized for noise reduction, one of the main focuses for all Abeking & Rasmussen builds. This ensures a more pleasant experience for those onboard, even at higher speed.
Throughout its long history, the German shipyard built a reputation as one of the greatest technical innovators in the industry. Back in 1963, the Germania VI was launched as the first sailing yacht to sport a welded aluminum hull. More recently, Abeking & Rasmussen focused on the SWATH (Small Waterplane Twin-Hull) concept and even integrated this technology onto an innovative expedition yacht – the Nurja (formerly known as Silver Cloud).
Approximately a decade later, the same owner decided to refresh the look of its floating luxury toy. In the fall of 2015, Bravado arrived at the Balk Shipyard's Urk facility in the Netherlands for an extensive refit. Once again, by the middle of the summer, the yacht was ready to hit the waves, only this time it was 2016.
Finally, the Abeking & Rasmussen yacht got another refit two years ago, confirming once again that it's been kept in excellent shape for two decades. After such a long time, the owner seems ready to move on to something else. The elegant Bravado is up for grabs, asking for a hefty sum despite its considerable age - €18.5 million ($20.4 million). Still, it makes sense considering the work it has undergone prior to this.
Abeking & Rasmussen is one of the most famous superyacht builders worldwide. Its flagship, the stunning 322 feet (98.4 meters) Aviva, sports an indoor, two-deck pickleball court. It was an industry first and an extravagant feature worthy of its owner, the British billionaire Joe Lewis. The superb Excellence was also built for a billionaire – Herb Chambers.
