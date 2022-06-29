Ukrainian Millionaire’s Award-Winning Superyacht Is a German Design Masterpiece

Since February this year, the already-famous superyachts owned by wealthy Russians got even more attention due to the unprecedented international sanctions targeting them. On the other hand, Ukrainian millionaires also own some spectacular floating mansions, such as the impressive Kaiser.
Its name says it all – Kaiser proudly displays its German DNA in every fiber, reflected in an awe-inspiring silhouette and opulent, royal interiors. This decade-old beauty was delivered by the prestigious builder Abeking & Rasmusen in 2011, and quickly won what could be considered “the Oscar of the yacht industry,” the World Superyacht Award.
“The Kaiser is much more than just “Made in Germany”. She is stylistically and conceptually bound to all things German,” said the manufacturer. The 197-foot (60 meters) vessel is both imposing and welcoming, blending a military-style aesthetic with amenities found on all modern pleasure craft, built for lavish vacations. Two iconic names in the industry were responsible for its majestic exterior (Donald Starkey) and sophisticated interiors (Bannenberg & Rowell).
Every detail, from the color palettes to the materials and the decor items that were chosen, contributes to the spirit of grandeur that makes the Kaiser unique. For example, the main salon boasts “indigenous West African Ovangkol hardwood paneling,” and the overall style is a skillful blend of Art Deco, Bauhaus and Classicism.
The large sun deck showcases a jacuzzi and a generous bar forward, and cozy sun loungers aft. The sky lounge is another great option for entertainment or dining, featuring a second bar. Each of the elegant six suites is truly fit for a “Kaiser” and, together, they can sleep up to 12 guests.
It looks like the Kaiser’s alleged owner, Oleksandr (Alexander) Yaroslavsky, is willing to part with his luxury toy. The former founder of a bank, and currently a real estate millionaire, Yaroslavsky is one of the wealthiest businessmen in Ukraine, according to Forbes. But his luxurious superyacht is up for grabs, through Imperial Yachts, for a whopping $58 million (€49.5 million). Whoever will become the Kaiser’s new owner is lucky enough to get a real masterpiece of German design.
