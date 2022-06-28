U.S. Philanthropist’s Majestic Superyacht Is a Floating Gentlemen’s Club

Even though Katharine is not a classic yacht, it feels like one. Built two decades ago and kept in shape through recent refits, this majestic 200-footer (61.3 meters) is fit for the most sophisticated tastes and nostalgic souls.
Katharine offers the best of both worlds. On one side, its classic interiors, with dazzling details, remind us of a time when ladies and gentlemen turned every dinner into a highly-glamorous event. On the other hand, it offers an interesting selection of gym equipment and water toys, just like any modern superyacht.
It was built in 2000 at the Italian shipyard CRN Ancona, and is reportedly owned by the now 82-year-old American businessman and philanthropist Lee Anderson, who sold his successful company for billions.
This luxurious vessel continues to operate as one of the most popular charter yachts, comfortable enough for up to 12 lucky guests.
If most yachts this size resemble luxury mansions, Katharine is more like a floating gentlemen’s club from the past. A generous sky lounge covered in cherry wood, with plush sofas and a fireplace, and a main salon with a baby-grand piano (even if it’s a self-playing one) are perfect for glam evenings on board. All of the six cabins boast a classic, rich décor, but the master’s suite includes a separate library, an extended lounge area, and an elegant window seat.
The oversized jacuzzi is the main attraction outdoors, surrounded by cozy seating, with spectacular views. An al-fresco lunch can be just as sophisticated as the classic dinners around the huge dining table inside.
Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, this elegant pleasure craft cruises comfortably at 13.5 knots (15.5 mph/25 kph).
For those who would like to experience the nostalgic glamour of the past, while still enjoying all the modern amenities of a luxury yacht, Katharine is available for charter through Burgess Yachts, with weekly rates starting at $340,600 (€322,000).
