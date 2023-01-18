Teyana Taylor Casually Hangs Out With a 1969 Chevrolet El Camino

Flaunting cars online was never a peculiarity on Teyana Taylor’s social media account, but she usually went for modern ones. That seems to have shifted recently, as she has just shared a few shots of herself hanging out on a Chevrolet El Camino.
Singer Teyana Taylor owns several cars and doesn’t shy from showing them online from time to time. And now her most recent set of pictures makes her look very cool. Because she casually hangs out on the load bed cover of a Chevrolet El Camino. The vehicle comes with a two-tone exterior with black and gold and is fitted with matching gold wheels.
The one in question seems to be a 1969 model year, but it’s unclear whether it’s an SS. Since it does not wear the appropriate badging, it probably isn't.
The 1969 Chevrolet El Camino was part of the model’s third generation, introduced in 1968 and lasting until 1972. During this generation, the El Camino got an even longer wheelbase, measuring 116 in (2,946 mm), with an overall length of 208 in (5,283 mm). In 1969, there were no major changes, but the model received a rounded front-end styling, with a single chrome bar connecting the quad headlights and a slotted bumper for the parking lights.
It offered two engine options, a straight-six and a 454 (7.4-liter) V8, which was the top of the line. It was also the first year when a 350 cu in (5.7-liter) V8 was used for this model. It’s unclear which engine lies under the hood of the one Teyana posed with.
While it is the first time she flaunted this vintage car on her profile, fans of her husband, Iman Shumpert, will recognize it from his profile. The NBA star previously showed it online on several occasions, including in an awesome footage meant to promote his career as a rapper. It’s unclear if they own it, but they seem to have a great time posing with it.
And it looks like Teyana has a history with vintage Chevrolets. Because, not long ago, her husband surprised her with a refurbished 1979 Chevrolet Corvette C3, all white. The occasion? Their sixth wedding anniversary. Shumpert revealed he went above and beyond in restoring this old-school car as he wanted to surprise his wife with it. He shared that the car "will symbolize a relationship that’s been through it all." Naturally, Teyana loved it and seems to have opened her liking for more vintage cars.
Prior to these two, her social media mostly consisted of modern cars. Together, she and Iman own a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Bentley Bentayga, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a custom Jeep Wrangler, and a new Ford Bronco. But she does seem to have a lot of fun posing with vintage cars lately and the El Camino proves that.
