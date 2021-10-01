Teyana Taylor Has Practical Approach to Newly Wrapped Rolls-Royce Dawn

A lot of celebrities’ go-to car seems to be a Rolls-Royce nowadays, and singer Teyana Taylor certainly seems to follow the pattern, as the luxurious vehicle is almost part of her family, seeing different updates over the years.
The singer/songwriter bought her Rolls-Royce Dawn in October 2018, and she’s been flaunting it on social media ever since. She is very loyal to her convertible which makes appearances on her 'gram every so often.
Back when she originally purchased it, Dawn came in impeccable white. But we usually get bored of the same thing over and over again, so Taylor gave it an update at the beginning of 2020, with a dark-gray wrap.
In a new Instagram post, Teyana Taylor had her Rolls-Royce make a new special appearance, and introduced another wrap, giving it what looks like a silver-white look this time.
She even found the new wrap very practical, as she noted: “I love my new wrap ???? [It] looks good even when it’s dirty.” For this update, she revealed she worked with @wrapprosllc.
While the exotic design of the convertible makes it incredible on the outside, let’s talk about what makes Rolls-Royce Dawn such a great purchase.
The luxury brand introduced the convertible in 2016, and it was based on the 1952 Silver Dawn model, making it the third convertible of the brand. The cabin also provides the utmost luxury, with high-quality wood trims and leather upholstery. The brand perfected the interior, insulating it to keep noise away from the passengers, when the top is up.
If we're talking performance, Dawn comes with a 6.6-liter V12 engine producing 563 horsepower (571 PS) at 5250-6000 rpm and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque at 1600-4750 rpm. It reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, which is quite impressive for a car weighing 2,560 kg (5,643.8 lb). Its speed is electronically limited at 155 mph (250 kph).
Given all these features and figures, it’s no surprise that Teyana Taylor is so loyal to her convertible and doesn’t miss an opportunity to flaunt it on social media.
Back when she originally purchased it, Dawn came in impeccable white. But we usually get bored of the same thing over and over again, so Taylor gave it an update at the beginning of 2020, with a dark-gray wrap.
In a new Instagram post, Teyana Taylor had her Rolls-Royce make a new special appearance, and introduced another wrap, giving it what looks like a silver-white look this time.
She even found the new wrap very practical, as she noted: “I love my new wrap ???? [It] looks good even when it’s dirty.” For this update, she revealed she worked with @wrapprosllc.
While the exotic design of the convertible makes it incredible on the outside, let’s talk about what makes Rolls-Royce Dawn such a great purchase.
The luxury brand introduced the convertible in 2016, and it was based on the 1952 Silver Dawn model, making it the third convertible of the brand. The cabin also provides the utmost luxury, with high-quality wood trims and leather upholstery. The brand perfected the interior, insulating it to keep noise away from the passengers, when the top is up.
If we're talking performance, Dawn comes with a 6.6-liter V12 engine producing 563 horsepower (571 PS) at 5250-6000 rpm and 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) of torque at 1600-4750 rpm. It reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.9 seconds, which is quite impressive for a car weighing 2,560 kg (5,643.8 lb). Its speed is electronically limited at 155 mph (250 kph).
Given all these features and figures, it’s no surprise that Teyana Taylor is so loyal to her convertible and doesn’t miss an opportunity to flaunt it on social media.