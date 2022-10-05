Iman Shumpert Gives Teyana Taylor a Vintage Corvette for Their Sixth Anniversary

A lot of celebrities like to make big gestures for their significant others, and NBA star Iman Shumpert is no exception. For his sixth anniversary with Teyana Taylor, he gave her a white, vintage Chevrolet Corvette filled with roses.
NBA star Iman Shumpert and singer Teyana Taylor got married in 2016 and share two kids, Junie and Rue. The two started off as friends, but eventually decided to start dating. And they’ve been inseparable ever since.
Now, for their sixth wedding anniversary, Iman Shumpert treated Teyana to a refurbished 1979 Chevrolet Corvette C3. Since the power couple has a joint net worth of over $30 million, he could’ve gotten her any type of car she wanted. But the reason behind his choice is quite romantic.
He wrote: “Men love the stories, the headaches and the delicacies you have to put into refurbishing an old school because once it’s done and back on the road you can truly appreciate the time and the times you have in it. It makes a statement to your inner self that no one could see this but you!”
Shumpert added, “yes, I could’ve gotten you a brand new car…but this car will symbolize a relationship that’s been thru it all. The nostalgia of the Corvette you wanted is heard but I want you to dress this one up little by little like we’ve done in these 6 years.”
A video shared on her Instagram account shows him waiting for her at the end of their driveway, leaning against the white vintage car, which he filled with roses. And Teyana was visibly excited about the new car, hopping inside of it for an artistic video which Iman Shumpert shot. For the 1979 model year, the Corvette came with a 5.7-liter L-82 V8 engine, rated at 225 horsepower (228 ps).
Besides the newly added Corvette, the two own a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Porsche Panamera, a Bentley Bentayga, a custom Jeep Wrangler, and a custom Polaris Slingshot. Although her usual go-to car seems to be the Dawn, we think the new Corvette will soon become a top favorite.
