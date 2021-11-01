Iman Shumpert in a Fender Bender with a Rolls-Royce Dawn, Is It His Wife's Teyana Taylor?

4 Mansory Brings Out the Beast Within the Rare Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet

Iman Shumpert's pricey Rolls Royce gets smashed in four-car fender bender on Halloween - https://t.co/doQ3v9Cs4k pic.twitter.com/Cj0IGyipoI — 234????????????????? ???? (@my234Radio) November 1, 2021 Iman Shumpert is a professional basketball player who last played for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, and he showed he’s got some serious moves.None of them helped in traffic though, as he found himself in a four-car pileup in the Hollywood area in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 31. His Halloween treat was having the front and the back of the pricey Rolls-Royce Dawn he was driving hit as he found himself sandwiched between two cars.Luckily, the NBA player looked unscathed and was photographed talking to the police after the crash. Unfortunately, you can’t say the same about the Dawn, which no longer looks like it’s in great shape.The vehicle’s front grill was smashed, and there was a piece hanging off the front bumper, as you can see in the attached picture below. When it comes to the rear, the pictures showed the area under the right taillight also sustained some damage.It was a day of bad luck for him and his wife, singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. During her Halloween party, three armed men intended to rob three women outside her private event at the Sunset Room.The Rolls-Royce Dawn could be his wife's car, which Teyana posed with just early last month , as she revealed a new wrap, and her practical approach to it was that “looks good even when it’s dirty.” We can't say it looks good even when it's crashed though.But given the family’s love for the Dawn, which Taylor bought in October 2018, they might give it extra care when fixing it. And hopefully, next Halloween won’t bring such bad luck to the family.