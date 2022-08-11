Textron's New King Air 360 Made Its Show Debut in Brazil

The main event in the aviation industry this week was the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE), taking place from August 9 to August 11 in Sao Paolo, Brazil. One of the stars of the show was the new King Air 360, which hadn’t made its show debut until now.
Almost half of all the jets operating in Latin America are Textron Aviation jets. But it doesn’t stop there. Textron is the overall aviation leader in the region, with more than 3,000 turbine aircraft, almost 2,000 turboprops, and over 1,200 jets.
With commercial aviation still recovering after the pandemic crisis, this week was a good moment for some awesome aircraft to be displayed and admired at LABACE. Several of Textron’s models showed off at the Congonhas Airport, including the Cessna Citation Latitude, Cessna Citation M2, and Cessna Grand Caravan EX. But for the King Air 360, it was a truly special occasion because it marked its show debut.
The King Air 360 is the upgraded version of the brand’s iconic Beechcraft King Air. The 11-seat turboprop got a boost that will continue its 50-year legacy. It now sports a cabin that’s much more comfortable and luxurious. Thanks to an advanced digital pressurization system, it ensures a lower cabin altitude for increased comfort especially, during longer flights.
According to the manufacturer, the aircraft’s contemporary style is inspired by luxury SUVs, and it features “resculpted sidewalls,” seats that are more comfortable, air and light adjusting functions, and illuminated cup holders.
With an upgraded airframe and advanced avionics, the new King Air 360 is as reliable as it is rugged. It can fly as fast as 312 knots (359 mph/578 kph), and its maximum range adds up to 1,806 nautical miles (2,078 miles/3,344 km).
Deliveries for the King Air 360 started in 2020, but only now it got the chance to showcase its new look and capabilities at a professional show.
