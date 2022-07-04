A Special Mission Cessna Citation Longitude Jet Will Inspect Japan’s Airways

The Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) will start operating a brand-new Cessna Citation Longitude Jet, continuing the missions that were carried out by the Cessna Citation flight inspection aircraft previously in service with JCAB.
The Citation Longitude was built to beat all other super-midsize business jets in terms of range, payload, and cruising speed, all of that at the lowest direct operating costs in its class. It boasts a maximum cruise speed of 483 knots (555.8 mph/894.5 kph) and a range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,027 miles/6,482 km) in the 4-passenger configuration.
It’s powered by Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines with fully-integrated auto-throttles, and its comfortable cockpit with an ergonomic design makes longer flights much more pleasant. The Citation Longitude’s cabin claims to also be the quietest in its category, thanks to unique soundproofing techniques, plus best-in-class legroom.
In addition to these features, the special mission Cessna Citation Longitude that will be operating with JCAB is equipped with something called “flight inspection calibration equipment.” As its name suggests, this will help conduct critical inspections of various navigation aids, including Ground-Based Augmentation System (GBAS), Very High-Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR), Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN), and Instrument Landing System (ILS).
Basically, the future job of this special mission jet is to make sure that Japan’s national airspace is safe in terms of its airways, airports, and integrity. Another major advantage of the Citation Longitude is that it ensures the longest maintenance intervals in the super-midsize jet segment, up to 800 hours or 18 months. This is particularly important for government customers, where costs are one of the main selection criteria.
While the Citation Longitude will be the “star” of JCAB, the department also operates five other Textron Aviation jets, which are Citation CJ4 models sporting similar flight inspection equipment.
It’s powered by Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines with fully-integrated auto-throttles, and its comfortable cockpit with an ergonomic design makes longer flights much more pleasant. The Citation Longitude’s cabin claims to also be the quietest in its category, thanks to unique soundproofing techniques, plus best-in-class legroom.
In addition to these features, the special mission Cessna Citation Longitude that will be operating with JCAB is equipped with something called “flight inspection calibration equipment.” As its name suggests, this will help conduct critical inspections of various navigation aids, including Ground-Based Augmentation System (GBAS), Very High-Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR), Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN), and Instrument Landing System (ILS).
Basically, the future job of this special mission jet is to make sure that Japan’s national airspace is safe in terms of its airways, airports, and integrity. Another major advantage of the Citation Longitude is that it ensures the longest maintenance intervals in the super-midsize jet segment, up to 800 hours or 18 months. This is particularly important for government customers, where costs are one of the main selection criteria.
While the Citation Longitude will be the “star” of JCAB, the department also operates five other Textron Aviation jets, which are Citation CJ4 models sporting similar flight inspection equipment.