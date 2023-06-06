Texas-Based Vertical Flight Expert Is Betting on eVTOLs and SAF

Conventional helicopters and eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) will work side by side soon, at least for a while. With AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) at an early stage, eVTOLs can't fully take over the tasks of traditional rotorcraft. Still, many players in the vertical flight sector are gradually adding this new type of aircraft to their fleet, in addition to other sustainability-related measures.

7 photos Photo: Bristow