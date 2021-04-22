3 Huge DIRT 5 Update Launching Today With New Cars and Events

2 TV Channel Used Forza Video to Show What It Takes to Be U.S. President’s Driver

More on this:

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Gets First Trailer, to Launch in July

The next Test Drive Unlimited title has just been confirmed, with the official launch to take place in July this year on all major platforms. 1 photo



Most likely, the new game will therefore attempt to evolve the basic racing concept and try to put players into the shoes of an aspiring driver who not only builds a racing career but also explores the opulence generated by winning more and more events.



The first trailer released by Nacon and KT Racing confirms that Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown will include the Aston Martin DB11 and the Range Rover SVR in addition to models from a series of other brands like Audi,



We still don’t know where exactly Solar Crown is supposed to happen, but on the other hand, it’ll take place on an island, with the developing teams to use an approach similar to the previous titles and create a racing environment based on real-life data and built with satellite imagery.



According to the trailer, which we also embedded below, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown will go live in July this year, and just as expected, it’ll make its way not only to the PlayStation 4 and



The new title will also be available for PC gamers on Steam and Epic stores, and a Nintendo Switch version could also land at a later time shortly after the July debut on the main platforms.



Called Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, this title appears to be focused on the idea that first made its debut in Test Drive Unlimited 2 and which allowed players to get a taste of a luxury lifestyle by spending money they won in racing events on expensive items like houses.Most likely, the new game will therefore attempt to evolve the basic racing concept and try to put players into the shoes of an aspiring driver who not only builds a racing career but also explores the opulence generated by winning more and more events.The first trailer released by Nacon and KT Racing confirms that Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown will include the Aston Martin DB11 and the Range Rover SVR in addition to models from a series of other brands like Audi, Bentley , Bugatti, Ferrari, and Lamborghini . The video briefly shows keyfobs for some of these cars, though it remains to be seen what models would end up being a part of the game.We still don’t know where exactly Solar Crown is supposed to happen, but on the other hand, it’ll take place on an island, with the developing teams to use an approach similar to the previous titles and create a racing environment based on real-life data and built with satellite imagery.According to the trailer, which we also embedded below, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown will go live in July this year, and just as expected, it’ll make its way not only to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 but also to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.The new title will also be available for PC gamers on Steam and Epic stores, and a Nintendo Switch version could also land at a later time shortly after the July debut on the main platforms.