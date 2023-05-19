Teslas Can Be Armored, But That Doesn't Mean It's a Good Idea

Electric vehicles are mostly gaining terrain in developed countries, where crime rates are not as much of a concern as they are in developing ones. When battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) start reaching places where armored cars are common or even necessary, people will also want to armor them. What about Teslas, with their frameless doors? I contacted armoring companies that are already doing that to understand the implications.
As I already mentioned, my main interest was understanding how these companies dealt with the fact that all Teslas, apart from the Model X, have frameless doors. For these vehicles to be armored, the companies have to create the frames, as Cameron Khoroushi told me. The director of design and engineering at Alpine Armoring said his company started working with Teslas in late 2013. For him, adding frames to doors that did not have them "is not challenging but merely a different implementation to the design process."
Although it does not make much sense to open the windows in an armored vehicle, ArmorMax and Alpine Armoring offer that possibility to their clients. ArmorMax uses "special aftermarket motors that are able to lift the glass up and down." According to its CEO, "the range of operability is determined by the spacing inside the door and the thickness of glass." Khoroushi was more specific about how that reflects in the American BEV maker's products.
"Our armored Teslas have optional armored power windows. We had to develop completely custom window motors for the Tesla Model S due to the design complications inside the door. The power windows can go down roughly 6 inches (15.2 centimeters)."
The Alpine Armoring director elaborated on these challenges.
"In many ways, Teslas are actually easier to armor, as the center of gravity is lower and there is no engine or radiator to protect. Alpine uses a specially designed transparent armor process to keep the cameras working that we developed on the new generation Mercedes-AMG G 63 in early 2019: that eliminates any chance of visual refraction issues that the cameras may anticipate."
Alpine Armor also works with several armoring levels, but Khoroushi told me the company started applying the A9/B6+ level to Tesla BEVs in 2020. He also shared how much mass it adds to a Model S.
"A copious amount of lightweight composite material was used to keep the overall weight of the vehicle down, especially in areas that are flat, such as the inside of the doors and the back wall behind the seats. We added roughly 1,350 lb (612.4 kg) to the vehicle."
That's a modest way to frame (pun intended) building an entirely new part of a car. Mark Burton has a different point of view. According to ArmorMax's founder and CEO, that can be a complicated element of armoring a Tesla.
Although it does not make much sense to open the windows in an armored vehicle, ArmorMax and Alpine Armoring offer that possibility to their clients. ArmorMax uses "special aftermarket motors that are able to lift the glass up and down." According to its CEO, "the range of operability is determined by the spacing inside the door and the thickness of glass." Khoroushi was more specific about how that reflects in the American BEV maker's products.
In other words – and for obvious reasons – you will never see an armored Tesla with frameless doors. That will already make these unusual Model S, Model 3, and Model Y units stand out from regular ones, which is not what armored car owners usually want them to be: the more discreet and similar to standard cars they are, the better. But this is hardly the only technical challenge Teslas offer with armoring. Among other difficulties, there's the aluminum body on the Model S and the Model X. For the Burton, aluminum bodies are indeed a bit more troublesome to armor, but not that much.
The Alpine Armoring director elaborated on these challenges.
Tesla vehicles have another complication: their cameras. Even replacing the windshield in a car that relies on Tesla Vision for things as basic as parking maneuvers can be pretty sensitive. How do you armor the B-pillars with the cameras Teslas have? The ArmorMax CEO just said that "anytime you are dissembling a vehicle, there are always going to be technical difficulties." Khoroushi was more specific.
"In many ways, Teslas are actually easier to armor, as the center of gravity is lower and there is no engine or radiator to protect. Alpine uses a specially designed transparent armor process to keep the cameras working that we developed on the new generation Mercedes-AMG G 63 in early 2019: that eliminates any chance of visual refraction issues that the cameras may anticipate."
Khoroushi stated that "explosive protection when it comes to EVs is still in a grey area with the armoring industry" – and you'll understand why a bit further.
Burton gave me some examples of armoring levels his company offers to Tesla cars and how much weight they usually add to these vehicles. "B4 is handgun protection," and it makes vehicles "approximately 195 kilograms (430 pounds)" heavier. B5 increases mass by "around 340 kg (780 lb)," and B6+ – which offers high-powered rifle protection – should make a Tesla "approximately 560 kg (1,200 lb)" bulkier.
Alpine Armor also works with several armoring levels, but Khoroushi told me the company started applying the A9/B6+ level to Tesla BEVs in 2020. He also shared how much mass it adds to a Model S.
"A copious amount of lightweight composite material was used to keep the overall weight of the vehicle down, especially in areas that are flat, such as the inside of the doors and the back wall behind the seats. We added roughly 1,350 lb (612.4 kg) to the vehicle."
Predictably, this additional load has an impact on range. The ArmorMax CEO said that the B4 package makes a BEV run "around 4% to 8%" less, which is "similar to (having) 2 to 3 adults in the vehicle." The A9/B6+ armoring level has a much higher effect. According to the Alpine Armoring director, the Teslas his company prepares lose "roughly 20%" of the range. Anyone considering owning an armored BEV should focus on buying the option with the most range: Khoroushi advised them to purchase "any AWD or high-performance Teslas" because "these vehicles handle the weight of the armor better." And even they may not be enough to solve the range issue.
Combustion-engined vehicles also lose range with armor, but it only takes them a few minutes at fuel stations to solve that. Electric cars will have to stop more often at charging stations, where most of them hardly lose less than 30 minutes. When safety is critical, stopping at charging stations may increase the vulnerability of the BEV's occupants. On the other hand, electric cars can be recharged at home. If owners are sure they will never need to stop anywhere else but home for a charge, an armored BEV may be a good choice – but who can be certain about that? What if you suddenly need more energy to go somewhere that was not in the plans? An electric car will inevitably demand more time for that unless it has a swappable battery pack.
Burton told me that ArmorMax's "starter features on any vehicle are usually around $42,000 to $48,000." However, most of his customers "spend around $75,000 on a presidential package." With Alpine Armoring, the prices are much higher. Khoroushi said that the "minimum and maximum packages range from $85,000 to $350,000, depending on the base vehicle and armoring options." Who would pay more money for shielding a car than they paid to purchase it in the first place? For the investment to make sense, it has to be on expensive automobiles.
Above all, the battery pack may be the Achilles' heel of an armored BEV. Would offensive driving – used to evade hijacking ambushes and other dangerous traps – be possible in a BEV? What if you manage to escape and need more energy to keep running as fast as possible?
