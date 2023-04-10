Tesla Software Update With Major Improvements Is Going Out to Employee Vehicles

Tesla is testing an important software update with its employees, bringing interface improvements and owner-request changes. The update is also expected to fix the dreaded factory-reset bug that affected Tesla vehicles in the past months.
Tesla is the crowned champion of over-the-air updates, always envied and often copied, but seldom matched in this regard. The EV maker has leveraged its software platform to add features to its vehicles, fix bugs and improve the user experience many years after the cars were delivered. Some may liken the experience with smartphones, although phone makers limit this to two, maybe three years. In the case of Tesla, the Model S of a decade ago is still receiving updates.
When it comes to Tesla over-the-air updates, most people in the U.S. are following the FSD Beta updates, especially as Tesla has sped up the release pace. Still, most of Tesla's fleet is non-FSD-capable, and regular updates are more interesting to watch. Most releases are bug fixes, with very few notable updates, but once in a while, Tesla is up to something big. This is usually the case with Holiday updates, but the spring updates are not to be scoffed at either.
Tesla insiders reported that the EV maker is preparing a major update soon and is now testing the new features with a restricted group of testers. The 2023.12 update is rumored to be deployed to a restricted number of Tesla employees outside North America. It brings important interface-related improvements that make it easier to interact with the vehicle. These include text-size adjustments, scroll-wheel customizations, and passenger seat controls. The update also brings scroll-wheel customizations and more details about superchargers and other points of interest.
The left scroll wheel can do more actions with the latest update, like adjusting brightness and Acceleration mode. The same wheel can be set to toggle the Camera app, open the glove box, or save the Dashcam footage. Long-pressing the left scroll button brings up a list of functions from which you can select what you need. The list can also be customized in Controls>Display>Scroll Wheel Function.
In the case of Model S and Model X, rear passengers can adjust the front passenger seat via the rear touchscreen. The controls are only available when the car is stationary. The same controls can be accessed from the front touchscreen via the App launch, going to the rear screen remote control app. Tesla has also introduced a virtual user manual, teaching basics like creating driver profiles and using phone key or regenerative braking.
Although not mentioned in the release notes, the update also includes fixes for the infamous "factory reset" bug. Partial fixes were applied in previous builds like 2023.6, but the 2023.12 software version is thought to eliminate the problem completely. The update also extends the number of regions where the Zoom Meetings app is available and adds new speech recognition languages.
