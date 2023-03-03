Some Tesla Owners Report Being Locked Out of the FSD Beta Program

Tesla Full Self-Driving has been the subject of controversies in the past months, culminating with a voluntary recall. Tesla owners are yet to understand what this means for FSD Beta testers. Some panicked and reported they had been locked out of the FSD Beta program following a new OTA update sent to their cars.
A recent NHTSA investigation into the quirks of Tesla's FSD Beta software culminated last month with a voluntary recall. Tesla has set up a webpage to explain what's happening, but some FSD Beta testers are still confused. According to the Q&A page explaining the recall and what it means to FSD users, Tesla has no intention of removing the software from the cars that already have it enabled. Nevertheless, it would not allow new users to enroll in the program until a fix is developed and sent to the vehicles via an OTA update.
This sounds crystal clear, but Tesla owners fear an update might still remove the FSD Beta from their vehicles. Some have waited a long time before finally being allowed to test the driver-assist features on their Teslas. Despite the controversies, they are not happy to see it go away. That's the mood when people started reporting on social media that their cars received new updates, moving them from FSD Beta software builds to production builds, aka non-FSD.
Teslascope has gathered reports and is doing a good job of debunking owners' claims. According to their tracker system, people who lost access to FSD Beta after receiving the production firmware are a small minority. Out of the 3,000 testers enrolled in the Teslascope platform, only five were impacted. Other software tracker platforms reported similar findings, at less than 1% of the owners. Interestingly, most of them were on an older build of the FSD Beta software.
Teslascope has spoken with two people who were moved to the production software, and they both confirmed that they let their FSD Beta subscription expire. One had the subscription expired three weeks prior, and the other just days before the 2023.3.12 software update (non-FSD) was sent. It is unclear whether other Tesla vehicles that never toggled FSD Beta on but received a compatible FSD Beta build before were pushed back to the production channel.
This would not be the first time Tesla has brought vehicles with expired FSD subscriptions back onto the production build, according to Teslascope. It has done so several times before, including throughout last year. Nevertheless, it is not impossible that some users were inadvertently bumped out of the FSD Beta program. In that case, they should contact Tesla Service and voice their concerns. Still, Tesla might be trying to limit the FSD Beta population, at least for those that don't use the software. It's too early to tell, and the reports are few and far between.
This sounds crystal clear, but Tesla owners fear an update might still remove the FSD Beta from their vehicles. Some have waited a long time before finally being allowed to test the driver-assist features on their Teslas. Despite the controversies, they are not happy to see it go away. That's the mood when people started reporting on social media that their cars received new updates, moving them from FSD Beta software builds to production builds, aka non-FSD.
Teslascope has gathered reports and is doing a good job of debunking owners' claims. According to their tracker system, people who lost access to FSD Beta after receiving the production firmware are a small minority. Out of the 3,000 testers enrolled in the Teslascope platform, only five were impacted. Other software tracker platforms reported similar findings, at less than 1% of the owners. Interestingly, most of them were on an older build of the FSD Beta software.
Teslascope has spoken with two people who were moved to the production software, and they both confirmed that they let their FSD Beta subscription expire. One had the subscription expired three weeks prior, and the other just days before the 2023.3.12 software update (non-FSD) was sent. It is unclear whether other Tesla vehicles that never toggled FSD Beta on but received a compatible FSD Beta build before were pushed back to the production channel.
This would not be the first time Tesla has brought vehicles with expired FSD subscriptions back onto the production build, according to Teslascope. It has done so several times before, including throughout last year. Nevertheless, it is not impossible that some users were inadvertently bumped out of the FSD Beta program. In that case, they should contact Tesla Service and voice their concerns. Still, Tesla might be trying to limit the FSD Beta population, at least for those that don't use the software. It's too early to tell, and the reports are few and far between.
???? We've seen reports of vehicles with Full Self-Driving Beta builds (2022.44.30.5 and 2022.44.30.10) being pushed off this branch and receiving production builds over the last 48 hours.— Teslascope (@teslascope) March 1, 2023
We want to clear up misconceptions, share what we know, and reassure those concerned below.