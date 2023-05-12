Tesla Revamps the Referral Program for Cars, Launches Cybertruck Raffle

Tesla reconsidered the referral program in North America as a measure to boost sales of its vehicles. People can earn credits for vehicle purchases and refer others to purchase using their code. The credits earned can be exchanged for items in the Tesla store or to enter a raffle with the Cybertruck as the big prize.
Tesla's referral program was most famous in its initial form, which allowed people to earn a Tesla Roadster if enough people bought cars with their referral code. The most popular referral was probably YouTuber Andy Slyle, who earned not one but two Tesla Roadsters. Of course, Tesla could not produce a Roadster yet, so Slyle is still waiting to collect his prize. Tesla trimmed the program after about 80 Roadsters were earned by referrals.
The EV maker is now relaunching the referral program for car purchasing in North America after it was limited to solar products in the past year. Under the new program, the referrer and the person who uses the referral code are rewarded with a certain amount of credits. The program is open to existing and new Tesla customers and even rewards people for buying their own qualifying products under the Loyalty program.
The number of credits a referrer earns when someone buys Tesla products using their code is 2,000 for a Model 3/Y, 3,500 for a Mode S/X, and 9,000 for a solar product (Solar Roof or solar panels). The person who makes the purchase is also rewarded with 1,500/2,500 and 9,000 credits, respectively. Existing Tesla customers buying the same products without a referral code are rewarded with 3,500/6,000/9,000 credits.
Credits earned by referrers and buyers can be redeemed for Supercharger miles or items in the Tesla store. These can include merchandise, accessories, and even software upgrades. Full Self-Driving capability, for instance, can be purchased for 120,000 credits, or the equivalent of referring 60 buyers of the Model 3/Y. Enhanced Autopilot will set you back 55,000 credits, while the Acceleration Boost costs just 9,500 credits.
To mark the program's revamping, Tesla offers the chance to win a Cybertruck. To enter the raffle, people must spend 500 credits, although multiple entries are allowed. The winner gets one of the first production Cybertruck coming off the production line. No reservation is needed to drive off in the electric pickup. Hopefully, Tesla will be able to deliver on this promise, as people who earned a Roadster under the original referral program have already lost hope.
Over the years, Tesla's referral program got more limited, with the prizes reduced to 1,000 Supercharger miles, and later the program was killed. It then resurfaced in a different form, as Tesla recently offered incentives only for solar products. The program was recently restarted in Europe in a form that resembles the new one in North America but with fewer credits awarded for each purchase.
