Tesla Recalls Model S And Model X Over Electric Parking Brake Issue

As Tesla prepares to wrap up Model 3
development and see the newcomer go into production this summer, the manufacturer discovered a problem with the parking brake of the Model S and Model X. Some 53,000 vehicles are included in this recall, with round about 5 percent believed to be affected by the said issue.
According to the Palo Alto-based company, there’s “a potential manufacturing issue with the electric parking brakes”
that could prevent the system from releasing. Tesla assures that it has yet to see “a single accident or injury relating to it.”
Be that as it may, the approximately 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles are still being called back for Tesla
to be sure that no issues arise.
Potentially affected cars were assembled at the Fremont facility
from February to October of 2016, with the problem identified as being a gear that could have been manufactured improperly by a third-party supplier. “If this gear were to break,”
Tesla points out, “the parking brake would continue to keep the car from moving, but the parking brake would then be stuck in place.”
This recall isn’t limited to the U.S., but S’s and X’s sold worldwide.
So how can a customer find out his or her car is affected by this issue? In the first instance, Tesla sent warnings via the infotainment system that the parking brake needs servicing. Then there’s the written notice, which will arrive by snail mail in due time. Known customers have also been informed via e-mail that a visit to the dealer is recommended. The thing is, replacement parts are not available for the full-sized electric vehicles at this point in time.
Tesla is working closely with its supplier to obtain those, with the EV
-making outfit estimating that sufficient parts will be available by the month of October 2017. The time it takes to service and replace the potentially defective electric parking brake is less than 45 minutes.