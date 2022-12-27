This Tesla Owner's Christmas Was Full of Surprises, but Not the Pleasant Kind

One Tesla Model S owner had an extremely unpleasant surprise on Christmas Eve. He says his car wouldn't charge in freezing temperatures.
Domenick Nati had a Christmas full of surprises but not the pleasant kind. He complained online after his Tesla refused to charge in freezing temperatures.
The 44-year-old radio host from Lynchburg, in eastern Virginia, said he left the car charging when it was 19 degrees Fahrenheit outside (about minus 7 degrees Celsius) last Friday, December 23rd. At that point, his car's battery had reached 40 percent.
The man also says that two hours passed, and the car's range did not show any signs of increasing considerably. In fact, the numbers dropped as the temperature dropped. Eventually, the car simply stopped charging. After the disappointment with the supercharger, he tried to charge the vehicle at home but was unsuccessful there as well. Then he took his Tesla to another supercharger, and after two hours, the range still hadn't increased.
He posted a video on TikTok to present his issue with charging. The man is very disappointed with the car after it left him stranded on Christmas Eve.
In the video uploaded on TikTok, he demonstrates that he followed the message on the display to let the car warm up the battery. But after an hour that message still appeared, an indication that nothing had changed.
The man said he doesn't own any other vehicle, so he decided to give his Tesla more time and left it on charge longer. Hours went by and, with only 19 miles to go before he completely ran out of battery power, he chose to leave the car plugged in for more hours. But 15 hours later, the range had not increased at all so he decided to cancel his Christmas plans.
Another problem the man has is that he can't use transport services like Uber or Lyft because these apps don't work in his area. He says the most painful part is not being able to join his son on Christmas morning to watch him open his presents.
Nati has contacted Tesla customer service but hasn't heard back yet.
This Tesla owner's problem is quite unusual. If we had expected him to recount how the car's range had dropped considerably compared to the warmer period, problems with charging are not supposed to arise. This kind of problem occurring in an electric car can discourage many potential customers from buying such a vehicle.
For some electric car owners, there is a bit of extra range anxiety in winter as the distance they can cover with their car can be reduced as temperatures drop. Problems with low temperatures are related to the fact that they slow down the chemical reactions in the battery cells, decreasing range and increasing charging time. Turning on the heat makes the range drop even more.
Some electric vehicles fare better than others when it gets cold. Tesla, for example, has developed more advanced thermodynamic systems, including a heat pump to warm the interior.
@domnatishow Tesla S will not charge in the cold. Stranded on Christmas Eve! #tesla #ev #cold #winter #winterweather #storm #christmas #christmaseve #coldweather #weather #blizzard #wow #car #cars #elonmusk #help #stranded #how #electric #electriccar #teslas #teslamodel3 #charge #mad #fail #merrychristmas #twitter #truck #trucks #storm ? original sound - Domenick Nati