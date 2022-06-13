This Tesla Model S Looks Like It's Been Stomped by an Elephant, Still Gets Listed for Sale

If you were looking for a nice Tesla Model S to drive on a daily basis, then you haven’t come to the right place. However, you may have finally found some interesting parts worth saving, though not that many by the looks of it.
The pictured electric sedan has seen much better days. It is advertised on Copart for an upcoming online auction, with ‘all over’ listed under primary damage. Everything, or almost everything, looks beat up, from the front end, which doesn’t resemble anything Tesla currently makes, to the badly bruised sides and rear end. The suspension has collapsed too, and the interior doesn’t look that pretty either.
A few images of it reveal the sad state, with the deployed airbags, several smashed windows, and loose trim. Since the pictures appear to have been taken earlier this year, there is some snow covering several parts of the car, making it look even worse. Nonetheless, at least the seats look salvageable, and we reckon that the same can be said about most of the dashboard panel, including that big screen, the steering wheel, several buttons, and so on.
Anyone in the market for a completely destroyed Tesla is likely interested in the powertrain. The zero-emission assembly, complete with the battery pack, may or may not be worth rescuing in this Model S, which is why we’d suggest anyone interested in it to get in touch with the vendor to find out everything they want to know about it. If possible, they should also inspect the wreckage in person, otherwise located in Salt Lake City, Utah.
There is no estimated repair bill attached to the ad, and the only Benjamins the seller mentions is the approximated selling price of such a car, albeit one in top-notch form: $149,922. As for how much this one might fetch, you’re probably looking at a few thousand dollars, assuming that the motors and battery are beat up too. But what's it worth to you?
A few images of it reveal the sad state, with the deployed airbags, several smashed windows, and loose trim. Since the pictures appear to have been taken earlier this year, there is some snow covering several parts of the car, making it look even worse. Nonetheless, at least the seats look salvageable, and we reckon that the same can be said about most of the dashboard panel, including that big screen, the steering wheel, several buttons, and so on.
Anyone in the market for a completely destroyed Tesla is likely interested in the powertrain. The zero-emission assembly, complete with the battery pack, may or may not be worth rescuing in this Model S, which is why we’d suggest anyone interested in it to get in touch with the vendor to find out everything they want to know about it. If possible, they should also inspect the wreckage in person, otherwise located in Salt Lake City, Utah.
There is no estimated repair bill attached to the ad, and the only Benjamins the seller mentions is the approximated selling price of such a car, albeit one in top-notch form: $149,922. As for how much this one might fetch, you’re probably looking at a few thousand dollars, assuming that the motors and battery are beat up too. But what's it worth to you?