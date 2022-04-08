Tesla Model S Plaid Dresses Widebody, Will Outrageously Grace SEMA Show

Lady Spring just kicked her sister Lady Winter out the backdoor but already some people only have eyes for one of the most prestigious automotive events placed under the patronage of Lady Autumn: the iconic SEMA Show. So, they better hurry and get their virtual designs wrapped up to kick off the bespoke projects.
Kasim Tlibekua, the virtual artist better known as tlibekua on social media, has a major rendering-to-reality collaboration with some prestigious aftermarket outlets. And they chose the right project to make sure purists will run amuck crying their ICE eyes out. Detractors may say what they want, but the stark reality is that Tesla’s Model S Plaid seems unbeatable on the quarter-mile when racing against stock opponents.
Just recently we saw a white Plaid example face off with its new Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance foe and it was not even close. So, the organizers cooked up an ICE twist (a 70-mph flying start for an E39 BMW M5) and when that one did not pan out, they even brought out of a plane a skydiver to attempt a terminal velocity pass... Thus, it is only logical that some people might want to have their Plaid looking equally menacing when beating every ICE and EV around them!
According to the little context provided by the build team, this menacingly outrageous slammed widebody Tesla Model S Plaid will grace SEMA Show 2022 (November 1st to 5th) as an exclusive one-of-one example already contracted by an unknown client. Afterward, they also aim to release the kit to the masses, though no other information was provided on the matter.
That is hardly a surprise, considering that even the design is not yet 100% complete and the pixel master only wanted to showcase the progress achieved so far. Then, after the final renderings come out, it will be time for the rest of the CGI expert's partners to start the build process. And there is quite a lengthy list of experts that took up this challenge: Competition Carbon, Signature Wheels, and Group A Motoring.
