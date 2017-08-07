autoevolution

Tesla Outsells Apple, But Only If You Look at Things in a Certain Way

7 Aug 2017, 11:42 UTC ·
by
Apple is one of the companies with the highest profits in the world, and it currently sits on such a huge pile of cash that people have started imagining what it could do with it - with one of the options being to buy Tesla Inc.
With profit margins of nearly 50% on some of its products - such as the iPhone you might be reading this on - making money comes naturally for the company that designs its products in California, but builds them overseas to guarantee that margin stays so ridiculously high.

Tesla and Apple have been likened repeatedly over the past few years, but the two brands don't really have that much in common. However, it won't stop people from making parallels between the two, and if Tim Cook's company was usually the one to come on top, here's one statistic that sees Elon Musk take the laurels.

It's not exactly the kind of criteria a lot of people use to judge the value of a brand, but it does give you a sense of how well it makes use of the real estate it has at its disposal. We're talking, of course, about the value of sales per square foot.

With a range of products considerably larger than Apple's, Tesla appears to be at a disadvantage, but that's before you think about how many iPads you can buy for the price of one Model X. All in all, the result of this comparison appears to be quite open, but according to Elon Musk and John McNeil (Tesla President of Global Sales and Service), it's anything but.

Talking about this barometer, the two said: “I think our sales per square foot are so high, you need a telescope to see who’s in second place. It’s like stupidly high,” commented the CEO, quoted by Electrek, while McNeill added somewhat less poetically: “Our sales per square foot are so high, it actually moves the industry average.”

Tesla didn't release any numbers to go with these brash claims, but the industry standard is currently set by Apple with its sales of $5,546 per square foot, according to rankings from CoStar. Where does Tesla sit? Well, all you need to find out is a telescope, apparently.
